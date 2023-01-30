York boys hang tough, fall short against Crete

YORK – The York Dukes got a second crack at Crete during the Central Conference finals Saturday night and gave the top-seeded Cardinals everything they could handle.

The Dukes led 13-12 after eight minutes and 28-26 at halftime, but Crete seized the upper hand with an 8-2 run in the third. York clamped down defensively and held the Cardinals without a made field goal in the fourth quarter, yet Crete did enough at the foul line late as they hit on 17 of 24 free throws in the period and pulled away for a 51-43 win to claim the conference title.

“I was proud of our kids for the effort. I thought we came out and played hard. They executed pretty well in the first half, but in the second half we struggled to make shots,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “I think we got some of the same shots we got in the first half and they just didn’t fall, but I thought defensively we got after it. We did a better job on the boards and that’s a tough team to play on the boards because they’re so long and so physical, but I thought our kids did well. They’re getting better.”

The Dukes shot just 5 of 22 in the second half, but a salty defensive effort kept York in it. Garrett Ivey knocked down a shot with 1:21 left to cut the deficit to 43-40 and appeared to get a turnover when the line judge initially ruled a 5-second violation on Crete.

After an official’s huddle, however, the referees determined the Cardinals’ head coach got a timeout called first. Crete successfully inbounded the ball, hit a pair of free throws, and York never got any closer as the Cards pulled away down the stretch.

Both teams shot well at the charity stripe; York made 11 of 13 free throws and all three attempts in the second half, while Crete finished 18 of 25 on freebies.

Despite the offensive struggles in the second half, York defended Crete much better than in the two teams’ first matchup. The Cardinals shot just 3 of 14 in the second half and 14 of 36 (38.8%) for the game.

“To be honest, I don’t think we necessarily made too many adjustments. I thought we were just executing defensively a little bit better,” Lamberty said. “We’re moving our feet a little bit better, we’re understanding our ball-screen defense and rotations on the drive a little bit better, so we just didn’t give up as many easy looks this time.”

York went 14 of 41 (34.1%) from the floor and 4 of 19 from three, but the Dukes could not get enough shots to fall down the stretch to pull out the win. Ryan Seevers paced York with 16 points and Barrett Olson followed with 10, while Ivey added eight.

Behind them, Austin Phinney finished with four points, Ryan Huston tallied three and Leyton Snodgrass capped the scoring with one.

Aidan McDowell led all scorers with 19 points and Ben Ehlers added 10 in the win for Crete.

Despite the loss, Lamberty said there are several positive signs the Dukes can take away from the game moving forward as they prepare for the stretch run.

“The kids are figuring out that if we execute well, we have enough scorers that we can be a threat,” he said. “Crete’s solid, but really right now you have three teams in Class B that are really good with Skutt, Platteview and Crete, and then you have a bunch of teams that compete with the right matchups, and I think we’re one of those teams that can compete.”