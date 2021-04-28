York boys handle Seward in soccer, 10-zip

SEWARD - After an 0-4 start to the 2021 season the York’s 10-0 win over the 0-12 Seward Bluejay boys on Monday night completed their climb back to .500 with a 7-7 record.

York is 7-3 over their last 10 games including two wins over Northwest which was rated No. 4 and 5 at the time as well as No. 10 ranked Aurora when the two teams met on April 17.

Co-head coach Matt Maltsberger said the team wanted to finish in a “positive manner” as they get ready for subdistricts which get underway Saturday.

With 10 goals on 44 shots and seven assists, the Dukes took that positive step Monday.

Senior Thomas Ivey had a hat trick with three goals while Noah Jones had two goals and dished up three assists.

Other scoring came from Emmett Heiss, Jaxson Alexander, Andrew Van Gomple, Lane Wurst and Ashton Benjamin.

Also registering assists were Bryson Benjamin, Alexander, Van Gomple and Heiss.

The Duke defense held the Bluejays to just four shots, only one on goal.