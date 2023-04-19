MCCOOK – A long road trip to open the week resulted in the Duke’s first tournament win of the season on Tuesday in McCook.

The McCook Bison hosted a 12-team field at Heritage Hills Golf Course and York won the meet with 310 strokes. Second place Ogallala was 20 shots off with a 330.

Third went to Cozad and McCook Red with 333 and topping off the first five teams was Minden with 357.

"We were runners-up in our first two tournaments of the year so it was nice to get that first win. The course is so demanding there that you really have to be in control of your game to score,” said York head coach Dan Malleck.

Senior Ryan Seevers bounced back after two tough outings to win the individual championship with a 72 and all four of the Dukes scoring golfers finished in the top seven.

Along with Seevers, Emmanuel Jensen placed third with a 77; in a tie for fifth was Elijah Jensen with an 80 and finishing in a tie for seventh was freshman Jaxson Hinze with an 81. Senior Marshall McCarthy had an 87 and was 19th.

“Ryan's 72 was so impressive when you consider that the course rating is 75.3. He is really finding his stride and the other guy's battled hard to keep their scores down to where we could post a very solid team score today,” added Malleck. “Emmanuel at third, Elijah at a tie for fifth and Jaxson tied for seventh, really reflects the depth on our team."

York will be at the reopened Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus Thursday for the Scotus invite and then travel to the always tough Beatrice Meet where they will meet Norris for the third time this year.

Team scoring-1.York 310; 2.Ogallala 330; 3T.Cozad 333; 3T.McCook Red 333; 5.Minden 357; 6T. Alliance 381; 6T.Gothenburg 381; 8.North Platte 386; 9T.Holdrege 395; 9T.McCook White 395; 11.Broken Bow 400; 12.Lexington 426