York boys, girls and Cross County boys will host subdistrict hoops

YORK – The NSAA released its Class B girls subdistrict seedings and seedings for the boys Class B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 subdistricts on Tuesday. Both the York and Cross County boys will host their respective subdistricts.

The Dukes and Cougars join the York girls as subdistrict hosts. The Duke girls will be joined by Beatrice, Seward and Crete in the B-5 subdistrict beginning on Monday. York faces the 4-seed Bluejays in its opener; with a win, the Dukes would meet either Beatrice or Crete in the finals next Wednesday evening.

On the boys side, York hosts Crete, Aurora and Seward in the B-6 subdistrict. The Dukes will have an opportunity to avenge an earlier loss to the Cardinals in the opener at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday, where a win would send them to the finals against either the Bluejays or Huskies at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cross County hosts the C2-8 subdistrict, where the Cougars will open at 5:30 Tuesday evening against the winner of Monday’s Aquinas Catholic-Twin River matchup. No. 3 seed Nebraska Christian and 2-seed Heartland take the court at 7 p.m. with the winners of both games advancing to the subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. on Thursday.