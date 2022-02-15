York boys, girls and Cross County boys will host subdistrict hoops

YORK – The NSAA released its Class B girls subdistrict seedings and seedings for the boys Class B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 subdistricts on Tuesday. Both the York and Cross County boys will host their respective subdistricts.
The Dukes and Cougars join the York girls as subdistrict hosts. The Duke girls will be joined by Beatrice, Seward and Crete in the B-5 subdistrict beginning on Monday. York faces the 4-seed Bluejays in its opener; with a win, the Dukes would meet either Beatrice or Crete in the finals next Wednesday evening.
On the boys side, York hosts Crete, Aurora and Seward in the B-6 subdistrict. The Dukes will have an opportunity to avenge an earlier loss to the Cardinals in the opener at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday, where a win would send them to the finals against either the Bluejays or Huskies at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Cross County hosts the C2-8 subdistrict, where the Cougars will open at 5:30 Tuesday evening against the winner of Monday’s Aquinas Catholic-Twin River matchup. No. 3 seed Nebraska Christian and 2-seed Heartland take the court at 7 p.m. with the winners of both games advancing to the subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
In Class C-1, Centennial is the 3-seed in the C1-5 subdistrict at Milford. The Broncos open the postseason with a rematch against Malcolm on Tuesday. The Clippers defeated Centennial over the weekend. In the other game Tuesday, top-seeded Milford will face the winner of Monday’s 4-5 matchup between Raymond Central and David City. Both winners advance to the finals on Thursday with the tipoff time yet to be announced.
Fillmore Central is the No. 4 seed in the C1-9 subdistrict at Adams Central. The Panthers open against top-seeded Wood River on Tuesday evening, with the winner facing either Adams Central or Gibbon in the finals Thursday night.
McCool Junction, the fifth-seed in the D1-1 subdistrict at Johnson-Brock, will open its postseason run Monday evening against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer for the chance to face the host Eagles on Tuesday. In Tuesday’s other matchup, Thayer Central faces Lourdes Central Catholic. Both winners advance to Thursday’s finals.
High Plains begins its postseason Tuesday against 2-seed Shelby-Rising City in the D1-3 subdistrict at Cedar Bluffs. Top-seeded Riverside will square off against either East Butler or Central Valley in the other matchup Tuesday before the finals Thursday.
Exeter-Milligan takes on Friend in Davenport to begin its postseason push Tuesday evening. The T-Wolves are the No. 3 seed in the D2-2 subdistrict alongside host BDS, Friend, Meridian and Dorchester. The subdistrict final is set for Thursday at a time to be determined.
The Hampton Hawks are the No. 3 seed in the D2-3 subdistrict and will open their postseason against Giltner on Tuesday at a site yet to be announced. Lawrence-Nelson is the subdistrict’s top seed and will face either Deshler or Harvard in its opener Tuesday with the finals slated for Thursday evening.