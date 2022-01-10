York boys fend off Northwest's hot shooting

YORK – At halftime, the York Dukes entered the locker room feeling pretty good about the first half of play as they built a 34-22 lead at the break. York shot 13 of 23 from the floor in the half and went 7 of 10 at the foul line, but a 5-of-11 performance from downtown kept the Grand Island Northwest Vikings within striking distance.
In the second half, shots stopped falling as frequently for York and Northwest continued to shoot the ball pretty well from beyond the arc as the Vikings mounted a comeback. The visitors finished the game 9 of 24 from downtown, but in the end it didn’t matter.
Buoyed by a game-high 17 points from junior Austin Phinney and 13 points from junior Ryan Seevers, the Dukes took a 49-47 lead late and held on for dear life as a potential game-winning Northwest 3-pointer bounced harmlessly to the court to clinch the two-point victory.
“Obviously, in the first half we played hard, we played well,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said after the game. “The second half we were way too timid offensively, didn’t necessarily get great shots. We looked a little tired, I think. I thought we did a pretty good job of staying the course defensively. We didn’t quite rebound the ball again, but overall we’re going to take the win.”
Northwest held a slight 26-22 edge on the glass, but York mitigated that advantage by winning the turnover battle 14-10. The biggest factor in the Vikings’ comeback was easily their shooting performance from deep. Northwest drilled nine treys in the game and connected at a 37.5% clip while York finished the game just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc.
“We knew they’d shoot pretty well from the 3-point line,” Lamberty said. “We wanted to try and take away as much of the basket as we could, not give them easy looks. For us, we got good looks. It was just one of those days where we hit a couple more, especially in the second half, and this is a little bit easier. We’re still learning how to win, so being timid in the second half, that’s just part of that process. We need to be more aggressive and get legs on the shot.”
York still shot better overall as the Dukes buried 19 of 42 shots from the floor compared to the Vikings’ 16-of-42 shooting performance. Both of the game’s top two scorers also suited up for the home team, and in the end that was enough for the Dukes to earn the two-point win in the Central Conference clash.
Phinney scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help York take a double-digit lead into the locker room. The junior managed just three points in the second half, but his offensive rebound and putback bucket with 1:31 to play after Seevers missed the front end of a one-and-one put the Dukes ahead 49-45 and ultimately proved the difference in the game.
He also frequently drove into the lane and drew contact, resulting in the junior pacing York at the free-throw line. Phinney went 7-for-8 at the charity stripe; York as a team finished 10 of 17 from the line.
“I thought he did a great job getting to the basket,” Lamberty said of Phinney’s performance. “The kids did a great job getting him the ball and then he finished the ball well and he shot free throws well. For him, that was a good confidence builder, for him to shoot free throws as well as he did.”
Seevers added 13 points to join Phinney in double figures, as the junior finished as the game’s second-leading scorer. The duo’s performance was enough to help offset a quiet night offensively from junior Garrett Ivey, who finished with two points after scoring in double figures in each of the team’s last five games.
Junior Jude Collingham added eight points for York, while senior Joel Jensen notched seven. Ivey and freshman Leyton Snodgrass both tallied two points to round out the Dukes’ offensive efforts.
Sam Hartman and Wyatt Jensen led Northwest with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Travin Harring added eight for the Vikings in the loss.
With the win, York improved to 6-5 on the season and capped a 2-1 week in which the Dukes defeated Schuyler and Northwest but dropped an overtime decision on the road to a ranked Beatrice squad.
“We’d love to have the Beatrice game back, but obviously we don’t get it back,” Lamberty said. “We kind of gave that one away a little bit, and they played well down the stretch, hit shots and made plays so credit to them. For us to come out 2-1, I think that was a positive week. We’ve got another big week next week - GICC on Tuesday and Crete on Friday, so we got to go out and take care of business.”