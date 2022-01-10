York boys fend off Northwest's hot shooting

“We knew they’d shoot pretty well from the 3-point line,” Lamberty said. “We wanted to try and take away as much of the basket as we could, not give them easy looks. For us, we got good looks. It was just one of those days where we hit a couple more, especially in the second half, and this is a little bit easier. We’re still learning how to win, so being timid in the second half, that’s just part of that process. We need to be more aggressive and get legs on the shot.”

York still shot better overall as the Dukes buried 19 of 42 shots from the floor compared to the Vikings’ 16-of-42 shooting performance. Both of the game’s top two scorers also suited up for the home team, and in the end that was enough for the Dukes to earn the two-point win in the Central Conference clash.

Phinney scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help York take a double-digit lead into the locker room. The junior managed just three points in the second half, but his offensive rebound and putback bucket with 1:31 to play after Seevers missed the front end of a one-and-one put the Dukes ahead 49-45 and ultimately proved the difference in the game.