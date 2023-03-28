YORK – The York boys knew Monday night’s matchup against Schuyler would prove to be a formidable test, as the Warriors racked up 15 goals on 32 shots during their first two games en route to a 2-0 start.

In a chilly affair at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex, the Dukes were up to the task defensively for much of the game, carrying a scoreless contest well into the second half before Schuyler finally broke through in the 62nd minute for what would be the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win.

Despite the showing, York head coach Benny Hanaphy said he felt the team came out a little bit lackadaisical in the loss.

“We didn’t play to the level that we should have,” he said. “We were ready, we had a good game plan, but we lacked the intensity, we lacked the energy and the communication it takes to beat a team of their caliber.”

In a relatively even first half, both teams had chances to draw first blood but couldn’t quite convert. Coming out of the intermission, however, the tide slowly began to turn in the Warriors’ favor as much of the action occurred on York’s side of the field.

One began to sense that it was just a matter of time before Schuyler broke through, and in the game’s 62nd minute the visitors did exactly that, finally managing to sneak one past Dukes senior goalkeeper Austin Phinney for a breakthrough goal with 17:35 remaining on the clock.

Phinney played well in net for most of the game and only allowed the one goal, but York simply couldn’t muster enough offense to notch an equalizer as the Dukes dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

“We did concede one goal, but I felt like we were kind of lucky to hang on,” Hanaphy said. “We credit some last-ditch blocks and some good saves from Austin Phinney to keep us in the game, but it was a lot of being reactive and on our heels that cost us these chances, and eventually you’re going to pay for it, you’re going to be exposed.”

With Schuyler controlling the ball for the majority of the second half, it was difficult for the Dukes to find much offensive flow down the stretch. One of York’s best scoring chances came late in the first half, when Bryson Benjamin broke loose and had a decent look at the goal, but the Warriors’ Jesus Cuevas got back defensively and altered the shot just enough to keep it from going through the net.

In another illustration of how much Schuyler controlled the game’s flow in the second half, York recorded just one shot on goal in the final 20 minutes of action. The Warriors, meanwhile, notched three shots on goal and four total shots in the same span but only managed the one goal.

After the game, Hanaphy said he hoped the matchup would serve as a wake-up call for York, whose schedule doesn’t get any easier with 3-0 Northwest coming to town Thursday. The Vikings have outscored their opponents 14-1 this season.

“(The) organization and the intensity has to improve. When you play teams that are top-5 in the state, I feel like we can compete and we can win these games, but we have to be able to play at a level of intensity that earns you the right to go and play,” Hanaphy said. “I hope this is a real learning experience for them, because we don’t need to suffer losses like this. We can absolutely take on anybody in the state, but we have to realize it doesn’t come for free and we have to earn that right.”