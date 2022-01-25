York boys down Lexington, gain berth in Central Conference semis

YORK – York roared to life out of the gate, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and 18 more in the second period as the No. 2 seed Dukes took a 31-16 lead into the locker room Tuesday night during a Central Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Lexington Minutemen.
Multiple times in the past couple weeks, the Dukes have started strong in the first half before faltering over the final 16 minutes to let opponents crawl back in the game. When York turned it over on its first two possessions of the third quarter it appeared the scenario might repeat itself once again, but this time the Dukes would have none of it.
Buoyed by 13 second-half points from junior Ryan Seevers, the Dukes exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and 20 more in the fourth, slamming the door on the Minutemen as York rolled into the conference tournament semifinals in emphatic fashion thanks to a 72-40 bludgeoning.
“I thought we finally played a full 32-minute basketball game,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “On the defensive end I thought the pressure was pretty good. I thought we did a pretty good job getting on the glass. Those are some of the things we talked about we have to do to be successful and I thought we did a really good job in the first half. In the second half we kind of slipped a little bit, but we also got the ball out and pushed a little bit harder too, so that was good for us to get out on the break and get some easy shots.”
Austin Phinney sparked York out of the gate, as he scored six of the Dukes’ 13 points in the opening eight minutes and helped the home team to a 13-8 advantage heading into the second quarter.
York extended its lead in the second quarter, where junior Garrett Ivey notched seven points as the Dukes outscored the Minutemen 18-8 to take a 31-16 lead into the locker room.
In a loss at Norris last Tuesday and a win at Fairbury on Friday, the Dukes followed a similar script in the first half before things unraveled after the break. Two quick turnovers in the third quarter suggested the same story might play out once again, but Seevers helped the offense get back on track.
Severs and Phinney combined to score 13 of York’s 21 third-quarter points as the Dukes extended their cushion to 52-30 with eight minutes to play. The No. 2 seeded Dukes didn’t take their foot off the gas over the final eight minutes, as they instead doubled up Lexington 20-10 and rolled to a 72-40 win.
“They’re learning we’ve got to come out of that halftime and have to get after things,” Lamberty said of the team’s performance coming out of the locker room. “I think we turned it over the first two possessions, but after that they got into a good flow. The ball moved, we got good looks, and when we get the ball moved we were in better rhythm on our shots.”
York shot 29 of 56 (51.7%) from the floor and 6 of 19 from downtown in the romp. The Dukes also converted on 8 of 12 chances at the charity stripe and held a 25-17 edge on the glass.
Lexington, meanwhile, shot 13 of 37 from the floor and 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Minutemen made 9 of 15 free throws but turned the ball over 21 times to just eight giveaways for the Dukes.
Seevers and Phinney tied for the game high, as the juniors poured in 18 points apiece for York. Ivey racked up 13 points to join them in double figures and finish as the game’s third-leading scorer.
“They’ve been playing pretty well,” Lamberty said of the trio’s performance. “We’ve worked on some things with Phinney to get him going a little bit because he can provide such a spark with his effort and energy. He’s struggled the last few games to score and that’s hurt our energy a little bit, so we worked on a couple things to try and get him some easy shots, and I think that helped.”
Emmanuel Jensen scored six points for the Dukes, Joel Jensen tallied four and Jaxson Alexander and Marshall McCarthy both added three. Leyton Snodgrass, Ryan Houston and Dalton Snodgrass all scored two points and Marley Jensen added one to round out York’s offensive explosion.