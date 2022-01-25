York boys down Lexington, gain berth in Central Conference semis

YORK – York roared to life out of the gate, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and 18 more in the second period as the No. 2 seed Dukes took a 31-16 lead into the locker room Tuesday night during a Central Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Lexington Minutemen.

Multiple times in the past couple weeks, the Dukes have started strong in the first half before faltering over the final 16 minutes to let opponents crawl back in the game. When York turned it over on its first two possessions of the third quarter it appeared the scenario might repeat itself once again, but this time the Dukes would have none of it.

Buoyed by 13 second-half points from junior Ryan Seevers, the Dukes exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and 20 more in the fourth, slamming the door on the Minutemen as York rolled into the conference tournament semifinals in emphatic fashion thanks to a 72-40 bludgeoning.