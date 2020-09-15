York boys can’t get past Lincoln Christian

LINCOLN – The York Dukes tennis team had a tough two days in the Star City this past Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, the Dukes competed in a Class A-heavy field at the Lincoln East Invite and took eighth out of 10 teams. Then on Tuesday, York was back in Lincoln for a dual with the Lincoln Christian Crusaders, one which the hosts slipped by with a 5-4 win.
The loss on Tuesday puts York’s dual record this season at 3-2 ahead of Thursday’s home dual with Ralston, which is set to get underway at 3 p.m. at the York High School courts.
Against Christian, York went 3-3 in singles and 1-2 in doubles. Junior Drew Hammer led the way in singles with a strong performance — an 8-2 victory over Ben Ingracia.
Sophomore Emmett Heiss and senior Drew Baldridge were the other two winners in singles action. Heiss beat Blake Boerger 8-6 while Baldridge took down David Heeron 8-3.
In doubles, the Dukes’ lone win came from the duo of Heiss and Caleb Sahling, a junior. That tandem won 8-3 over Boerger and Brady McGerr.
“This is Lincoln Christian’s strongest team in several years,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “They’re senior dominated and we knew that it would be a tough match. Drew had a good win at No. 1 singles and our No. 1 doubles team really played well.
“We lost a couple of singles matches that we needed to get and our No. 2 doubles did not have their best outing. It was a tough loss that moves us to 3-2 on the season and we’d better be ready to bounce back when Ralston comes to town on Thursday.”
Lincoln East Invite
The Dukes were in Lincoln yet again on Monday to compete in the ultra-competitive Lincoln East Invite.
“This is that meet where each year we step in with most of the top teams in Class A to see what ‘real good’ looks like,” Malleck said. “Overall the guys came away feeling that it made them better and identified some things that we need to work on.”
Hammer had the best finish of the group as he was sixth in No. 1 singles. After losing his first-round match, Hammer responded well by beating North Star’s Jason Phan 8-4 and Columbus’ Ted Fehringer 8-2. In the championship round, Hammer fell 8-2 to Norfolk’s Jack Schwanebeck.
The No. 2 doubles team of Baldridge and Andrew Sahling placed seventh. Their wins came against Norfolk’s Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney (8-1) and Lincoln Christian’s Miles Olsen and David Heeron in the championship round (8-6).
At No. 1 doubles, Heiss was paired with Caleb Sahling – that team finished eighth. Their win was against Columbus’ Landen Hastreiter and Bohden Jedlicka (9-8 (1)) in the first round.
At No. 2 singles, Eric Yim was ninth – he easily beat Columbus’ Frank Fehringer 8-1 in the championship round.
“For the most part, we won the matches that we should and took those top teams to a lot of deuce games even when the final score looked lopsided,” Malleck said.
Final team scoring: 1. Lincoln East 108; 2. Elkhorn South 88; 3. Lincoln Pius X 82; 4. Lincoln Southeast 80; 5. Kearney 76; 6. Lincoln North Star 72; 7. Norfolk 60; 8. York 44; 9. Lincoln Christian 30; 10. Columbus 20.
