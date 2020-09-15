York boys can’t get past Lincoln Christian

“We lost a couple of singles matches that we needed to get and our No. 2 doubles did not have their best outing. It was a tough loss that moves us to 3-2 on the season and we’d better be ready to bounce back when Ralston comes to town on Thursday.”

Lincoln East Invite

The Dukes were in Lincoln yet again on Monday to compete in the ultra-competitive Lincoln East Invite.

“This is that meet where each year we step in with most of the top teams in Class A to see what ‘real good’ looks like,” Malleck said. “Overall the guys came away feeling that it made them better and identified some things that we need to work on.”

Hammer had the best finish of the group as he was sixth in No. 1 singles. After losing his first-round match, Hammer responded well by beating North Star’s Jason Phan 8-4 and Columbus’ Ted Fehringer 8-2. In the championship round, Hammer fell 8-2 to Norfolk’s Jack Schwanebeck.

The No. 2 doubles team of Baldridge and Andrew Sahling placed seventh. Their wins came against Norfolk’s Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney (8-1) and Lincoln Christian’s Miles Olsen and David Heeron in the championship round (8-6).