York boys bowling breezes through Lexington Tournament in Kearney

KEARNEY – A total of eight boys and eight girls teams gathered at the Big Apple bowling alley in Kearney on Saturday for the third annual Lexington Tournament.

The York boys rolled to the win as they topped Arapahoe in round one 916-683 and also took down the Ogallala Indians 930-740.

The Hastings Tigers could not keep pace with the Dukes and fell by the score of 997-917.

After the first three games an all-tournament team was announced and three Dukes; Schuyler Handy with a 610 series; Parker Friedrichsen with 608 and Landon McConnell with a 606 were all named.

Following pool play the York boys were ranked No. 1 and earned a first round bye.

Hastings and the Dukes squared off in baker play format and after losing the first game 20-9-150, the Dukes won the next three 156-151, 172-169 and 169-150 to make the championship match.

In the finals York took down the host Lexington Minutemen 3-1. The Dukes lost the first match 234-160, but as they did against Hastings responded with three consecutive wins, 222-163, 179-170 and 183-172.

“This team shows a great deal of heart (and) works well together. They are an intense energy team that sets the bar high for themselves,” commented York head coach Holly Fuhr. “They continue to meet goals in practice and competition.”

York Girls

The York Duke girls went 1-2 at the Lexington Tournament, but only a few individual scores were available and no team scores.

York lost games one and three of the first round and won their second match.

Individual high games in the first match; Kassidy Stuckey 147, Clara Booth 137 and Trinity McConnell with a 136.

“Based on total pin fall after the three-team series they were seeded sixth going into baker match play. The bottom two teams did not make match play as there were eight teams,” said Fuhr. “In the first round of baker match play the girls fell short to Arapahoe winning one game to their three. They finished in sixth place at the end of the tournament.”

York will host the McCool Junction Mustangs at York Sunset Bowl starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday.