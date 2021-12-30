York boys battle for four quarters before falling to the Stars

The Stars came out swinging in the third quarter, erupting for 20 points in the period, including a pivotal 7-0 run at the end of the frame to push their lead from five points to 12.

Garrett Ivey kept York afloat in the third quarter, as the junior drained four shots from the floor and scored nine of the Dukes’ 11 points in the period.

York battled throughout the fourth quarter but couldn’t seriously cut into Kearney Catholic’s lead, as the Stars held serve in the final eight minutes to secure a 56-44 win.

The Dukes shot 18-of-36 from the floor and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, but they couldn’t make up for the Stars’ big advantages on the glass and at the foul line. Kearney Catholic held a 26-15 edge on the boards and went 13 of 23 from the charity stripe, while York attempted just four free throws all night.

Despite the loss, however, the Dukes played well. On this night, the Stars were simply the better team.