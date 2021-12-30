York boys battle for four quarters before falling to the Stars

York boys battle for four quarters in loss to C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic
The Dukes shoot 50% from the floor but can’t keep pace with the Stars in 56-44 defeat
By Christian Horn
KEARNEY – The York Dukes gave the Omaha World-Herald Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic Stars everything they could handle during Thursday night’s finals of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament, but a key third-quarter run gave the hosts some breathing room in an eventual 56-44 win.
“I was proud of our kids. They competed hard, because that’s as good a team as we’re going to see all year,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “They’re athletic, they’re long, they’re physical, they shoot the ball well. Outside of a short stretch in the third quarter that pushed it from about three to about 12, I thought we were in pretty good shape and we were even the whole night. That little run in the third quarter is what cost us.”
Both teams traded blows during the first eight minutes, with Jaxson Alexander drilling a 3-pointer in the final moments of the period to trim York’s deficit to 14-12 after one quarter.
Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahony erupted for 10 points in the second quarter, but the Stars were unable to pull away because Ryan Seevers came out sizzling from beyond the arc. The York junior buried a trio of shots from downtown in the opening half to help the Dukes keep pace and finished with 10 points in the first 16 minutes as York trailed 25-22 at the break.
The Stars came out swinging in the third quarter, erupting for 20 points in the period, including a pivotal 7-0 run at the end of the frame to push their lead from five points to 12.
Garrett Ivey kept York afloat in the third quarter, as the junior drained four shots from the floor and scored nine of the Dukes’ 11 points in the period.
York battled throughout the fourth quarter but couldn’t seriously cut into Kearney Catholic’s lead, as the Stars held serve in the final eight minutes to secure a 56-44 win.
The Dukes shot 18-of-36 from the floor and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, but they couldn’t make up for the Stars’ big advantages on the glass and at the foul line. Kearney Catholic held a 26-15 edge on the boards and went 13 of 23 from the charity stripe, while York attempted just four free throws all night.
Despite the loss, however, the Dukes played well. On this night, the Stars were simply the better team.
“Winning is hard. When you’re playing really good teams, it’s really hard,” Lamberty said. “I think they understand now there’s another level we need to get to if we want to compete later in the season. The good news is that level’s in them. They can get to that level and I think they’re willing to do that, so we’ll come back to practice tomorrow and we’ll work on those things we need to get better at. We’ll continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Seevers scored 15 points to pace York offensively, and the junior drilled four of the Dukes’ six 3-pointers. Ivey added 11 points – nine in the third quarter – to join Seevers in double figures.
“They’re steady with the ball in their hands and they shoot the ball so well, and I think they play well together,” Lamberty said of the junior duo. “There was a couple of times Ivey dribbled wherever he wanted to dribble but then he’d turn around and he’d hit Seevers for an open three. They play so well together and they feed off of each other so that’s good because they can both shoot it pretty well.”
Leyton Snodgrass scored seven points for York, while Austin Phinney and Jude Collingham added four apiece. Alexander finished the night with three points to round out York’s offensive efforts.
Mahony racked up a game-high 22 points for Kearney Catholic, while Turner Plugge added 13 points for the Stars.
York may have come up short in the finals, but they still split a pair of games against rated teams and brought home some hardware to show for their runner-up finish at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
“Tonight’s game I wasn’t sure where we could fit in, but I thought we did a lot of good things,” Lamberty said. “I thought we got better tonight. 1-1 isn’t 2-0, but we learned a lot about ourselves and we got better for these last two games because those are two pretty quality teams that we played.”