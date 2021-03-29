York boys balance leads to second place finish at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – At times on Saturday the weather was pretty nice for a late March track meet in Nebraska.
But when the sun went behind the clouds combined with an ever-present northwest wind howling about 20 miles per hour, it got brutal.
York scored 36 points in field events and 33 in running events to match the Seward Bluejays in the balance department.
However, the Seward boys picked up 89 points overall and won the Fairbury Invite over second place York with 69 points and third place Lincoln Lutheran with 55. Fillmore Central finished seventh with 43.5 points.
Seward’s scoring difference came in the relays where they accounted for 18 points to nothing for the Dukes.
York’s Colin Pinneo won both the 1600 and 32o00 races with times of 4:54.37 and 10:40.68, respectively.
The first of two victories in the field events came from senior Wyatt Collingham who won the pole vault with a jump of 12-0. He also took second in the 100 (11.55) and fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.76. He was responsible for 22 points.
In the triple jump the Duke team of Xavier Jilg and Kirby Linhart locked down the top two spots. Jilg recorded a jump of 38-7 and Linhart’s jump was 37-0 ½.
York’s scoring in the field events was rounded out by Jonathan Newman who took second in the long jump with a distance of 20-1 ¼.
York’s Jackson Schmid was clocked at 2:17.40 in the 800 which earned him sixth place.
“Boys were led by Colin (Pinneo) and Wyatt (Collingham). Colin won both the 1600 and the 3200. Colin showed a lot of guts with a photo finish in the 3200, out kicking the boy from Seward to finish in first,” stated York head coach Darrel Branz. “Xavier Jilg had a big personal best in the triple jump to finish in first.
“Several other boys and girls had personal best(s) and completed hard. Today was a good start for the outdoor season, lots of good marks, but we can't be satisfied,” Branz added. “We need to use this meet as a jumping off point and work to build a team that can compete in May.”
The Panthers 4x800 relay of De Maciel, Garrett Nichols, Hunter Verhage and Aiden Hinrichs ran away from the field and won in 9:11.96.
A pair of second place efforts were turned in by De Maciel in the 800 (2:13.46); Nichols in the 1600 (4:56.49) and Connor Asche in the shot put with a throw of 46-6 ½.
Other scoring for the Panthers came in the triple jump where Keegan Theobald, Aiden Hinrichs and Luke Kimbrough picked up positions four through six and earned seven points.
In the high jump, Eli Myers was sixth and the 4x400 team took with a clocking of 3:51.30.
The Duke boys and girls return to action Thursday when York travels to Platteview for their invite which starts at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers will be at the Thayer Central Invite in Hebron.
Boys team scoring-1.Seward 89; 2.York 69; 3.Lincoln Lutheran 55; 4T.Elkhorn 53; 4T.Beatrice 53; 6.Elkhorn North 44; 7.Fillmore Central 43.5; 8.Superior 34; 9.Crete 33; 10.David City 27.5; 11.Fairbury 15; 12.Conestoga 11.