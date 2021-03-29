York boys balance leads to second place finish at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – At times on Saturday the weather was pretty nice for a late March track meet in Nebraska.

But when the sun went behind the clouds combined with an ever-present northwest wind howling about 20 miles per hour, it got brutal.

York scored 36 points in field events and 33 in running events to match the Seward Bluejays in the balance department.

However, the Seward boys picked up 89 points overall and won the Fairbury Invite over second place York with 69 points and third place Lincoln Lutheran with 55. Fillmore Central finished seventh with 43.5 points.

Seward’s scoring difference came in the relays where they accounted for 18 points to nothing for the Dukes.

York’s Colin Pinneo won both the 1600 and 32o00 races with times of 4:54.37 and 10:40.68, respectively.

The first of two victories in the field events came from senior Wyatt Collingham who won the pole vault with a jump of 12-0. He also took second in the 100 (11.55) and fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.76. He was responsible for 22 points.

In the triple jump the Duke team of Xavier Jilg and Kirby Linhart locked down the top two spots. Jilg recorded a jump of 38-7 and Linhart’s jump was 37-0 ½.