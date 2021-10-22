York boys and girls run the hills at state cross country

KEARNEY – For a mid-fall day the weather could not have been any better for the 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships.
This is the 50th year the Kearney Country Club has hosted the event and the turnout for the day was outstanding as eight team champions and eight individual champions were crowned over a five hour period of time.
In Class B boys the team championship went to Lexington with 24 points, Omaha Skutt was second with 38 and third went to Norris with 81.
The York boys finished in 10th place with 146 points led by the 10th place finish of junior Colin Pinneo in a time of 17:04.22.
Earlier this week, York head coach Eric Rasmussen said he found it hard to see a scenario where South Sioux City’s Mesuido Ejerso and Norris’ Riley Boonstra were not battling it out for the top spot.
Ejerso held up his end as he won the race with a time of 16:28.70, but it was Seward’s Nathan Nottingham turning in a second place finish with a time of 16:50.10 and third went to Omaha Skutt’s Thomas RichterEgger with a clocking of 16:53.10. Boonstra ended up fourth overall.
The rest of the York boys finishes and their times were: 28th, junior Gabe Zarraga (18:09.49), 41st was senior James Bonde (18:32.11), in 67th was senior Nicholas Conrad with a clocking of (20:17.57), 68th went to Sergio Rodriguez with a 20:26.56 and 69th was Trenton Ellis in 22:18.08.
The Norris girls won Class B with 24 points, second was Bennington with 45 and third went to Omaha Skutt Catholic with 91.
The York girls only medalist on the day, junior Kassidy Stuckey, finished seventh overall with a time of 20:13.9. The Class B individual championship went to Gering’s Madison Seiler, who also won the Class B title last year as a sophomore. Norris freshman Kendall Zavala was second and Bennington junior Gabriela Calderon was third.
Following Stuckey to the finish line was freshman Lainey Portwine in 39th with a time of 22:03.62. In 41st was senior Chloe Holmes with her time of 22:10.40, 45th place went to sophomore Emory Conrad with a clock stopping time of 22:17.23, Zoe Kreifels, the Dukes other senior, ran a 22:33.79 got 52nd and in 55th was Cailey Faust with her time of 23:21.61.