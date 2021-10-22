York boys and girls run the hills at state cross country

KEARNEY – For a mid-fall day the weather could not have been any better for the 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships.

This is the 50th year the Kearney Country Club has hosted the event and the turnout for the day was outstanding as eight team champions and eight individual champions were crowned over a five hour period of time.

In Class B boys the team championship went to Lexington with 24 points, Omaha Skutt was second with 38 and third went to Norris with 81.

The York boys finished in 10th place with 146 points led by the 10th place finish of junior Colin Pinneo in a time of 17:04.22.

Earlier this week, York head coach Eric Rasmussen said he found it hard to see a scenario where South Sioux City’s Mesuido Ejerso and Norris’ Riley Boonstra were not battling it out for the top spot.

Ejerso held up his end as he won the race with a time of 16:28.70, but it was Seward’s Nathan Nottingham turning in a second place finish with a time of 16:50.10 and third went to Omaha Skutt’s Thomas RichterEgger with a clocking of 16:53.10. Boonstra ended up fourth overall.