York boy’s bowling tops Lincoln Northwest 21-0

YORK – The York boys hit the lanes for the first time since Saturday’s second place at the Grand Island Tournament held at Westside Lanes.

The Dukes hosted the Lincoln Northwest Falcons at Sunset Bowl in York.

The York boys were dominant posting the 21-0 shutout of the Falcons while the girls fell short, dropping a 13-8 final to the Northwest girls.

York was scheduled to host Hastings at 1 p.m. on Thursday, but due to no school that event was postponed to Thursday, January 26th at 1 p.m.

York Boys

The Dukes won the first series 1,023 to 659 as York was led by Landon McConnell who rolled a team-high 253, while Schuyler Handy was not far off the pace with a 224. The rest of the scores were; Parker Friedrichsen and Ethan Phinney each with a 188 and Kennan Dirks with a 170.

In the second series McConnell stayed hot with a 235, Friedrichsen rolled a 212, Dirks a 184, Phinney a 183 and Handy a 179. York won easily 993-617.

In the Baker format it was York with wins of 234-100 and 199-148 to cap the sweep.

York Girls

The first series went to York by the final pin count of 647-603 as Emory Conrad rolled a 186 to lead the scoring. She was followed by Lily Kowalski with a 145, Skylar Huber a 111, Trinity McConnell a 103 and Kassidy Stuckey a 102.

The second series went to the Falcons as they pulled off the win in the 10th frame 607-592.

Top scores for York in the second game were; Kowalski 132, Leah Davis 121, Conrad 116, Huber 114 and Clara Booth a 109.

The match came down to the Baker format where York took the first game 126-110, but Northwest won the second game 114-109 and took the match overall.

The Dukes host Grand Island on Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m.