COLUMBUS – They say if you fall off a horse the best thing is to get right back on.

For the York girls basketball team the best medicine after a Friday night’s disaster at Elkhorn North was to get right back out on the basketball court and go to work.

Fortunately for the Dukes they had to have a short memory. They traveled to Columbus Lakeview on Saturday to take on the Vikings in Central Conference action, and while it wasn’t pretty at times, they came away with the 38-27 win to move to 16-3 on the year.

York head coach Matt Kern said the opportunity to play the next day was the best medicine for the team.

“This is definitely what the girls needed. This was a get-right day. Sometimes it is harder on the coaches because the players did a wonderful job of responding after last night,” said Kern. “They came in with great positive energy. No negativity and they came out and they played hard. This Lakeview team battles, we got down early and we battled back and found a way.”

Lakeview led the No. 5 rated Dukes 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but York used an 11-6 run in the second to open a 19-15 lead at the half.

They took a 26-17 lead to the fourth quarter. While the cushion never got under four points, which occurred early in the fourth quarter, York did not put the Vikings away until a free throw from junior Kiersten Portwine pushed the lead back to nine points with under a minute to play.

The Dukes struggled at the free throw line where they were just 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Vikings to remain hopeful. They were 5 of 17 in the game overall.

York was led by sophomore Chloe Koch with 13 points, six of those coming in the fourth quarter. Three girls, Kiersten and Lainey Portwine along with Mia Burke all finished with six points.

York was 14 of 40 overall for the field and that included 5 of 22 on 3-point shots. Lakeview was 10 of 28 and 2 of 9. The Vikings finished 5 of 7 at the charity stripe.

The Vikings were led by Josie Bentz with 10, while Tori Osten chipped in with nine.

“These girls are so confident, if anyone questions themselves it’s the coach. The girls know what the task is, they know where they are at and they also know the opportunity to play a great team last night will provide us a blueprint and help us realize what we need to do,” Kern explained. “I believe in this team and they believe in each other.”

York will be back on the court Friday night for senior night when they take on the Seward Lady Jays.

York (16-3) 8 11 7 12-38

Lakeview (9-12) 9 6 2 10-27