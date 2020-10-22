York bench gets a lot of action in 3-0 win over Schuyler

YORK - The York Dukes treated their parents to a 3-0 sweep of Schuyler on Parents Night in York.

Just this past Saturday, York defeated Schuyler 2-0 at the Central Conference Tournament and Thursday night was a lot of the same as head coach Chris Ericson was able to get a lot of players into the game in the regular season finale.

York 25-12 and took the second 25-15, before finishing off the Warriors in the third game by the final score of 25-8.

The Dukes head to subdistricts next week with a record of 24-8. York will be the host and the No. 1 seed of the B-6 subdistrict.

York will take on Seward at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night with the 7 p.m. game featuring No. 2 seed Aurora against Northwest.

The finals are set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday night it was all Dukes from start to finish as the dominated all the games early and were able to get a lot of young players some work at the varsity level.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York drilled 36 team kills with senior Addison Legg leading the team with 10, while junior Masa Scheierman finished up with eight and senior Erin Case added six.