York belts two home runs, but comes up short at No. 7 Hastings

HASTINGS – Coming off a three-game sweep of its home quadrangular over the weekend, the York Dukes softball team came into Tuesday night’s game with Class B No. 7 Hastings at the Smith Softball Complex riding a lot of momentum.
Hastings was 8-0 and averaging 10.4 runs per game, and four of its seven wins to date had come against upper-class competition.
The Tigers’ bats were electric early as they scored five in the first inning and four in the third, building a 9-0 lead and holding off a late York charge to win the game 12-6.
Hastings had nine runs on nine hits, including a two-run homer off the bat of Delaney Mullen, who had three RBIs and four extra-base hits in the game, all of which were doubles over the first three innings.
York’s offense finally started to find a crack in the Tiger starter’s armor as it scored four times in the fourth, courtesy of a pair of two-run bombs off the bat of Jami Hoblyn and Mattie Pohl.
Hastings answered to keep the Dukes well back in the rear view mirror with three in the fourth and upped its lead to 12-4. Mullen homered for the second time in the game and Samantha Schmidt had a two-run double.
York senior Meaghan Rowe singled in Cori Combs, who had doubled to lead off the fifth, and Pohl’s sacrifice fly accounted for the final score and her third run batted in.
York head coach Kent Meyers was proud of the way the Dukes battled despite the large deficit.
“The scoreboard showed 12-6 but I was really proud of how the girls never gave up. We kept going when our backs were to the wall – that’s something we keep talking about in practice,” said Meyers, whose team slipped to 4-5 on the season. “We hit the ball well against an outstanding pitcher. Jami Hoblyn hit a two-run homer and Mattie Pohl hit another two-run homer. They put us in some situations they haven’t seen yet so we will work on that. A loss is a loss but we showed some fire tonight, something that’s been missing.”
York finished the game with 10 hits as Rowe led the way with three;.Lauryn Haggadone had two hits while five other players had one each.
The Dukes had three extra-base hits and left four runners on base.
Hastings smacked out 13 hits against two York pitchers with Haggadone giving up eight hits and eight earned runs while Rowe allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings and she recorded one strikeout.
Hastings’ starter Faith Molina went 4 2/3 and allowed 10 hits and picked up nine strikeouts, while Peytin Hudson faced seven batters and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.
York is back in action tonight as it travels to Aurora to take on the 8-2 Huskies.
York (4-5)
000 420 0- 6 10 0
Hastings (8-0) 504 300 X-12 13 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!