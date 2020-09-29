York beats Columbus, extends dual streak

COLUMBUS – The York Dukes boys tennis team went to Columbus and left with a 6-3 win on Monday.

It wasn’t just a normal win, however. The victory ensures yet another winning season in dual action as York improves to 5-2.

The win didn’t come without a bit of drama, though. Three of the nine matches on Monday went to a tiebreaker.

York’s No. 1 and 2 doubles teams went to tiebreakers. The Dukes’ No. 2 team of Drew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling pulled out a 9-8 (7-4) victory while the No. 3 team of Drew Hammer and Emmett Heiss easily handled their match, winning 8-0.

The only loss in doubles came at No. 1, where York’s Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling fell 9-8 (7-4).

In singles action Hammer, Heiss, Andrew Sahling and Baldridge all earned wins. Hammer got past Ted Fehringer 8-0 while Heiss took down Colin Flyr 8-1. Baldridge was an 8-4 winner over Frank Fehringer while Sahling handed Bohden Jedlicka an 8-3 defeat.

York’s Trey Harms was in a battle with Alex Larson, but it was one he ultimately lost in tiebreaker 9-8 (7-4). Caleb Sahling had the other singles defeat, dropping his match 8-3 to Landen Hastreiter.

