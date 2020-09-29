York beats Columbus, extends dual streak

COLUMBUS – The York Dukes boys tennis team went to Columbus and left with a 6-3 win on Monday.
It wasn’t just a normal win, however. The victory ensures yet another winning season in dual action as York improves to 5-2.
The win didn’t come without a bit of drama, though. Three of the nine matches on Monday went to a tiebreaker.
York’s No. 1 and 2 doubles teams went to tiebreakers. The Dukes’ No. 2 team of Drew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling pulled out a 9-8 (7-4) victory while the No. 3 team of Drew Hammer and Emmett Heiss easily handled their match, winning 8-0.
The only loss in doubles came at No. 1, where York’s Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling fell 9-8 (7-4).
In singles action Hammer, Heiss, Andrew Sahling and Baldridge all earned wins. Hammer got past Ted Fehringer 8-0 while Heiss took down Colin Flyr 8-1. Baldridge was an 8-4 winner over Frank Fehringer while Sahling handed Bohden Jedlicka an 8-3 defeat.
York’s Trey Harms was in a battle with Alex Larson, but it was one he ultimately lost in tiebreaker 9-8 (7-4). Caleb Sahling had the other singles defeat, dropping his match 8-3 to Landen Hastreiter.
GICC Invite
After a fifth-place finish at the Waverly Invite last Thursday, the Dukes were back on the road Friday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.
York scored 10 points and took home third place out of five teams. Omaha Skutt was the tournament champ while GICC was runner-up.
“The third-place finish was a solid finish for us at this point,” Malleck said Friday night.
The Dukes were led by Hammer and Heiss. Hammer was third at No. 1 singles while Heiss finished second at No. 2 singles.
Final team standings:
1. Omaha Skutt 23; 2. GICC 12; 3. York 10; 4. Kearney Catholic 9; 5. Waverly 6.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!