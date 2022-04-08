York battles strong wind at Kearney Golf Invite

York battles strong field and wind at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY – With a temperature not quite 40 degrees and the winds howling at 35 miles per hour, most golfers would stay in the clubhouse and wait for better weather.

That is a wind chill of right at 25 degrees.

Staying put in the clubhouse was not an option for the 16-team field at the Kearney Invite at Meadowlark Golf Course on Friday as they teed it up at 9 a.m.

"It was 38° with 35 mph winds at Meadowlark when we teed it up. The temperature did make it to 50 but the winds stayed up all day,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “I thought our guys really hung in there and were able to finish ahead of a number of Class A schools. It was our first invitational so it was nice to get that under our belt and now we can work on some areas of need."

York’s meet in Lincoln on Thursday at Pioneers was canceled due to strong winds and inclement weather conditions and the Dukes have yet to see what would be considered golfing weather this year.

Grand Island’s Marcus Holling led the field with a 74, but Kearney’s Cole Fedderson (76) and Owen Bartee (78) led the Bearcats to their own team title with a score of 321.

In second place was Grand Island with a 324, third went to Fremont with a 328 and the Dukes placed fourth with a stroke total of 341, which was 15 strokes clear of fifth place Minden.

York was led by junior Ryan Seevers who shot an 80 and finished in ninth place overall. The Dukes’ Elijah Jensen fired an 86 for 17th and the rest of the scoring was turned in by Joel Jensen with an 87, Marley Jensen with an 88 and Drew Hammer who ended his 18-holes with a score of 89.

York will be back in action next Tuesday, April 12 when they host their annual invite at York Country Club starting at 9 a.m.

This is a change from the original schedule that had the Duke Invite scheduled for Thursday, April 14, but the weather for the 14th calls for much cooler temperatures.

Team Scoring-1.Kearney 321, 2.Grand Island 324, 3.Fremont 328, 4.York 341, 5.Minden 356, 6.Norfolk 357, 7.KHS JV 357, 8.Columbus 363, 9.McCook 363, 10.Lincoln Southwest 365, 11.North Platte 369, 12.KHS Reserve 386, 13.Cozad 390, 14.Holdrege 401, 15.Hastings 406, 16.Lexington 435