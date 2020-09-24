York battles on the court at Waverly Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – It was back to Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln for the York Dukes on Thursday – this time for the stacked Waverly Invite.

Behind 10 points from its No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer and seven more from Emmett Heiss at No. 2, York placed fifth out of eight teams with 26 points.

No one was touching the top two teams at the invite, however, in Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt, the best clubs in all of Class B.

Mount Michael won the invite with 43 points and just barely held off Skutt, which finished with 42. Nebraska City came in third with 30 points and Beatrice was fourth with 28.

“Mount Michael and Skutt are considered the clear favorites to win the state championship this year and our goal at this time was to finish above everyone else,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We had a couple of close matches go the other way – otherwise we could have accomplished that goal.”