York battles on the court at Waverly Invite

LINCOLN – It was back to Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln for the York Dukes on Thursday – this time for the stacked Waverly Invite.
Behind 10 points from its No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer and seven more from Emmett Heiss at No. 2, York placed fifth out of eight teams with 26 points.
No one was touching the top two teams at the invite, however, in Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt, the best clubs in all of Class B.
Mount Michael won the invite with 43 points and just barely held off Skutt, which finished with 42. Nebraska City came in third with 30 points and Beatrice was fourth with 28.
“Mount Michael and Skutt are considered the clear favorites to win the state championship this year and our goal at this time was to finish above everyone else,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We had a couple of close matches go the other way – otherwise we could have accomplished that goal.”
Leading the way for the Dukes was junior Drew Hammer, who went 2-1 in pool action. He started with an 8-4 win over Beatrice’s Connor Kelley, then handed Brownell-Talbot’s Ian Jenkins an 8-4 loss. Hammer then had an ultra-difficult match against the talented Isaac Gart of Mount Michael – Gart slid past Hammer 8-3. In the cross-pool play, Hammer battled Skutt’s Robert Seaton, but fell 8-0 to finish fourth.
“Drew beat the guys that he should, but had to face two of the top three players in the state in the later rounds,” Malleck said.
Heiss went 3-0 in his pool play. He defeated Beatrice’s Carson Saathoff 8-3, then took down Brownell-Talbot’s Isaac Richardson 8-4 before beating Mount Michael’s Quinn McMahon 8-3 to give himself an opportunity for first place. But in the cross-pool play, Heiss ran into Skutt’s Connor Barrett. Barrett ran away with an 8-4 win to give Heiss runner-up.
York’s doubles teams both placed sixth. The No. 1 duo of Caleb Sahling and Eric Yim went 1-2 in pool play. Their lone win was an 8-4 victory over Brownell-Talbot. In the cross-pool play, Sahling and Yim fell to Nebraska City 8-6.
The Dukes’ No. 2 squad of Andrew Sahling and Drew Baldridge won one match in pool play – an 8-0 shutout of Brownell-Talbot. Sahling and Baldridge then met Lincoln Christian in the cross-pool play and gave the Crusaders a fight, but ultimately fell 9-8 (7-4).
“Our No. 2 doubles team really elevated their play – in fact they led runner-up Beatrice 7-4 before falling 9-7,” Malleck said. “Lincoln Christian beat them 8-2 last week and they actually led them 7-4 as well.”
York will travel to Grand Island on Friday for the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park.
Final team scoring: 1. Mount Michael 43; 2. Omaha Skutt 42; 3. Nebraska City 30; 4. Beatrice 28; 5. York 26; 6. Lincoln Christian 22; 7. Waverly 19; 8. Brownell-Talbot 6.
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 1.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 2.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 3.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 4.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 5.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 6.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 7.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 8.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 9.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 10.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 11.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 12.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 13.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 14.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 15.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 16.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 17.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 18.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 19.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 20.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 21.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 22.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 23.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 24.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 25.JPG
Waverly Tennis Invite, Sept. 24 26.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!