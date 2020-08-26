York battles Hastings in season opener

YORK-A bus ride does not seem like all that big of a thing.

But when you have battled through over five-months of a serious pandemic to get to this position it serves as a feather in the cap of the perseverance and the dedication it took to reach this point.

“Honestly, it is kind of surreal to think we have a bus ride tomorrow, to go play a competitive match that counts towards a body of work,” commented York head coach Chris Ericson. “Not a camp, but a meaningful game. The desire to step into that competitive arena is overflowing, and I honestly am beyond excited to watch the efforts from them.”

Hastings finished the 2019 season with a record of 21-12 and lost in the first round at state to eventual state champions Omaha Skutt Catholic.

The York Dukes were one step away from making the Class B State Tournament field with a mark of 18-14, so both teams come into the year with high expectations.

While the Hastings Tigers lost a large chunk of their front line skills to graduation, they do return their senior setter in Dacey Sealey who finished the season with 662 set assists and will be a key in quarterbacking the Tiger’s hitters.