York battles Hastings in season opener

YORK-A bus ride does not seem like all that big of a thing.
But when you have battled through over five-months of a serious pandemic to get to this position it serves as a feather in the cap of the perseverance and the dedication it took to reach this point.
“Honestly, it is kind of surreal to think we have a bus ride tomorrow, to go play a competitive match that counts towards a body of work,” commented York head coach Chris Ericson. “Not a camp, but a meaningful game. The desire to step into that competitive arena is overflowing, and I honestly am beyond excited to watch the efforts from them.”
Hastings finished the 2019 season with a record of 21-12 and lost in the first round at state to eventual state champions Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The York Dukes were one step away from making the Class B State Tournament field with a mark of 18-14, so both teams come into the year with high expectations.
While the Hastings Tigers lost a large chunk of their front line skills to graduation, they do return their senior setter in Dacey Sealey who finished the season with 662 set assists and will be a key in quarterbacking the Tiger’s hitters.
“Hastings is always a competitive match for us. Coming off a trip to state last year, I know their goals are set high just as ours. We each have a great deal of respect for each other, and I don't expect tomorrow to be any different,” said Ericson. “They always play a relentless defense so we are going to have to find a way to be efficient early and be ready to play extended rallies.”
Seniors Haley Schram, a 5-foot 10 middle hitter/outside hitter had 245 kills in 2019 and Hayden Stephenson, a 6-foot 1 inch middle hitter finished with 104 kills.
York will be led by junior Masa Scheierman who is coming off an explosive sophomore year where she hammered 394 kills, set a school record with 371 digs and is also the school’s career leader as well with 626 through two seasons.
She will have plenty of firepower along-side her as both senior Erin Case (219 kills) and fellow senior Addison Legg (217 kills) can both pepper the ball to the court.
Junior Brynn Hirschfeld (526 set assists) and senior Natalie Rockenbach (375 set assists) give the Dukes stability in the setting game, while, Scheierman, Case and senior Maddie Portwine have been stoppers at the net on defense, combining for 166 total blocks last year.
York and Hastings are among the top teams in Class B and this early season match-up is just one of several opportunities the Dukes will have early on.
“As far as the ratings go, I think it just adds fuel to our desire to battle tomorrow. Being rated preseason is a respect thing in my opinion,” Ericson added. “These girls got a taste of that respect last year and want more of it. It has to be earned and the first third of our season is full of opportunities for us to take on teams like Hastings.”
The match-up between the Dukes and the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Hastings High School.
