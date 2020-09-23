York, Aurora to meet for first time since 2017

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The York football team opens its district slate this Friday with a road contest at the Aurora Huskies.

Both teams come into the game with a record of 2-2, but got there in opposite ways. York won its first two games against Crete (35-6) and Alliance (20-0) before dropping its next couple to McCook (10-7) and Ralston (33-12). Aurora, No. 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class B ratings, lost to North Platte (13-6) and Bennington (31-18) to start the season before consecutive wins over Scottsbluff (36-14) and Omaha Gross Catholic (35-21) last week.

The last time these two teams separated by just 24 miles got together was 2017.

“We’ve been playing each other for a long time, long before I got here,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said of the matchup with the Huskies. “I think people in both communities like to see this game on the schedule and I think it’s an exciting game for the kids. It’s good to get them back on the schedule.”

Dual-threat quarterback Ethan Shaw will be the one York fans should keep an eye on. The senior has operated a spread offense that, through four games, has averaged 380 total yards and 23.7 points per game. After being held to just 6 and 18 points in their first two contests, the Huskies have scored 36 and 35 in their last two.