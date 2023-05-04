YORK – The 2023 York High School athletic banquet will be held on Fri., May 5 at the York Country Club. The event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.

Five girls and five boys are up for Most Outstanding Male and Female Athlete of the Year.

For the girls, candidates include Mia Burke, Lauryn Haggadone, Addison Cotton, Josie Loosvelt and Rylyn Cast.

The boys’ candidates are Garrett Ivey, Austin Phinney, Ryan Seevers, Dalton Snodgrass and Kadence Velde.

York High School All Sports Candidate Bios

Mia Burke

Parents: Kris Friesen/Dave and Tami Burke

Senior

Mia competed in three sports her senior season – volleyball, basketball and soccer. Mia earned York News-Times All-Area for volleyball and was honorable mention for volleyball in the Omaha World Herald. Mia also earned Academic All-State basketball and honorable mention for basketball.

Career accomplishments

Mia lettered three years in both volleyball and basketball and in soccer two years. She was a member of the York girls’ basketball team in three state Class B appearances and two-time state qualifier in volleyball. Mia was academic all-state selection for soccer her junior season.

Future plans

Mia plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in Communication Sciences and disorders. Following completion of her undergraduate degree she will attend graduate school to become a certified speech language pathologist.

Garrett Ivey

Parents: Dana and Barbara Ivey

Senior

Garrett was a member of the Duke’s football, basketball and soccer teams this last season. Garrett was an academic all-state first team in football, all-district and York News-Times All-Area selection. He was also a captain on the York state qualifying team and Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention in Class B. In basketball he earned YNT All-Area, honorable mention in both the OWH and LJS and he led Class B in assists. York also qualified for the state basketball tournament. On the soccer field, Garrett was a Duke captain and he earned the Multi Student Athlete Award.

Career accomplishments

Garrett was a three-sport athlete competing in football, basketball and soccer all four years. He was a first team all-district his junior season as well as all-state and YNT All-Area both his junior and senior years. York was also a state qualifier in football his junior and senior season. In basketball he was an YNT All-Area selection, team captain and first team all-conference and academic all-state. He also earned honorable mention in both the OWH and LJS. He also won the Multi Student Athlete Award his sophomore and junior years.

Future plans

Garrett plans to attend Kansas University this coming fall where he will major in business management with a minor in sports marketing.

Rylyn Cast

Parents: James and Julie Cast

Senior

Rylyn was a three-sport athlete as she competed in volleyball, basketball and soccer. As a senior she was a letter winner in all three sports and state qualifier in basketball. During the volleyball season her accomplishments were recognized by both the Central Conference, state and local media. She was York News-Times, all-conference honorable mention and a team captain. On the basketball court she was YNT All-Area selection; honorable mention in both the OWH and LJS and NSAA Academic all-state and all conference honorable mention. She was on the high distinction honor roll, spirit scholar; National Honor Society was a Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award winner.

Career accomplishments

During her career she won multiple academic all-state awards in volleyball, basketball and soccer. The list includes; academic all-conference; National Honor Society, High Distinction Honor Roll and Multi Activity Student Awards. She also lettered in track her freshman and sophomore years.

Future plans

Rylyn plans to attend Northeast Community College to study agribusiness.

Austin Phinney

Parents: Chad and Suzanne Phinney

Senior

During his senior year, Austin Phinney received letters in football, basketball and soccer. He was York News-Times All-Area honorable mention in football and in basketball he was an All-Area honorable mention as well. He was Academic All-State in football and in soccer he as the team’s goalie he earned the Sertoma Award. He was all-state honorable mention in both football and basketball by the media and set the school record for the single season field goal percentage.

Career accomplishments

He earned basketball all-state honorable mention in the OWH and LJS in 2021 and 2022 and he was also a third team all-conference selection. He was all-area and set the school record for rebounds in a season.

Future plans

Austin plans to attend the University of Nebraska- Lincoln where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Addison Cotton

Parents: Kim Hirschfeld and Tuff Cotton

Senior

In her first and only season on the mats as a high school wrestler, Addison Cotton will leave with YHS with multiple records. She was a York News-Times Athlete of the Week selection two times; YHS wrestler of the week three times; captain of the YNT All-Area wrestling team; NCPA Academic All-State Award, Sertoma Athlete honoree; voted YHS Outstanding Wrestler; most falls in a season; most technical falls; most near falls; most reversals and takedowns; most team points and state qualifier. In track she competed in seven meets and placed in all seven with a first place at the Central City triangular in the shot put. In the fall she was a cross country runner and state team alternate.

Career accomplishments

Addison lettered all four years in track and she also lettered in Cross Country her junior season and most likely her senior year. She also played volleyball and basketball her freshman and sophomore years. She was an Academic letter winner for seven semesters (about to be eight) and she was a Nebraska State College System Multi-Activity Award winner her junior year. She was Academic All-State and all-conference in track her junior year and on the Class B State champion track team in 2021.

Future plans

Addison plans to attend Northeast Community College/UNMC and will study nursing and animal science. She will earn her Associate degree (ADN) at Northeast and then pursue a Bachelor of Science (BSN) degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Norfolk. She also looks to obtain an Associate of Applied Science degree in animal science as she plans to grow her Angus herd which is already 11 females strong.

Ryan Seevers

Parents: Phil and Danyel Seevers

Senior

Ryan lettered in football, basketball and golf his senior year. In football he was a First team All-District selection and Offense MVP. On the basketball court Seevers racked up multiple awards which included; York News-Times All-Area co-captain; Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Class B Second Team All-State; first team all-conference, Huskerland Prep All-State and selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game this coming July. He holds the record for most charges in a season (12) and his 792 career points is third in the record books. On the links he won the McCook invite at Heritage Hills earlier in April and has medaled in most of the tournaments to date this season.

Career accomplishments

He was a four-year letter winner in basketball; three years in football and all four years playing golf for the Dukes. He placed ninth at state in golf his sophomore season and seventh his junior year. He was third at the Central Conference his sophomore year and runner-up his junior season. He record the third lowest individual score (72) his junior and a nine-hole score of 35 which ranks him fourth at YHS. He was LJS and OWH honorable mention in basketball his junior year and Central Conference champions. He was also selected to the YNT All-Area team. He was the Dukes starting quarterback both his junior and senior years.

Future plans

Ryan will attend the University of South Dakota where he will major in business marketing and be a member of the Coyotes’ golf program.

Lauryn Haggadone

Parents: Marc and Cindy Haggadone

Senior

Lauryn competed in softball, basketball and track and field her senior year. On the softball diamond she became the York Dukes all-time career home run leader while earning honorable mention in Class B in both the OWH and LJS as well as York News-Times All-Area. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and the Aces chapter. She was also recognized with a Central Conference selection and she was the York News-Times Athlete of the Week during the softball season. She was also a Sertoma Award winner; all semester high academic honor roll and honorable mention in Class B during the basketball season. She was a member of the Dukes track team where she threw the shot and discus and competed on relays.

Career accomplishments

Lauryn was all-state honorable mention in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on the softball diamond by the OWH and the LJS. She was third team all-conference in 2019; and in 2020 and 2021 she earned all-conference honorable mention. She also was selected to the York News-Times All-Area team as either an all-area player or honorable mention. Injuries kept Lauryn from competing after softball her junior season.

Future plans

Lauryn is planning to attend University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall to major in dentistry and play softball for the UNK Lopers.

Dalton Snodgrass

Parents: Glen and Allison Snodgrass

Senior

Dalton is a three-sport athlete who competed in football, basketball and track his senior year. Dalton won letters in all three sports and was recognized for his accomplishments on the football field. He was a team captain; member of the Unity Council and Leadership team; first team all-districts; York News-Times All-Area; Huskerland and Grand Island Independent First team All-State and Shrine Bowl selection. He was academic all-state and Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Awards winner. His basketball season was cut short by an injury during football season. He is also thrower on the York boy’s track and field team in both the shot put and the discus.

Career accomplishments

Dalton is a YHS 100% Award winner as he competed in football, basketball and track all four years. He was a letter winner in football his sophomore and junior season and he was a Unity and Leadership Council Member his junior year. He was first team all-district, YNT All-Area and all-state honorable mention his junior year. He was track letter winner his sophomore and junior season and Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Award winner.

Future plans

Dalton will be headed west to the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) next fall to major in secondary education and play football for the Lopers.

Josie Loosvelt

Parents: Audrey and Kenny Loosvelt

Senior

During her senior year, Josie Loosvelt was a member of the Dukes volleyball, basketball and soccer teams. In volleyball she was Sertoma Award winner; she was selected to Central Conference second team; York News-Times All-Area captain and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention. She finished the year as the record holder for digs in a season and a team captain. She was Academic All-State in volleyball. On the basketball court she was all-conference and all-area honorable mention and LJS and OWH all-state honorable mention. She was a team captain on the York Duke girls’ soccer team.

Career accomplishments

Her junior season she was all-conference and won the Heart of the Dukes award her sophomore year. She was YNT All-Area her junior season as well as LJS and OWH honorable mention her third year. She set the record for serve percentage her junior season and as well as digs. On the soccer field Josie was a second team all-conference selection her junior year and NCPA Academic All-State that same season.

Future plans

Josie will head to the Nebraska panhandle next fall to attend Chadron State College and major in public relations and play volleyball.

Kadence Velde

Parents: Richard and Jodie Loosvelt

Senior

York’s Kadence Velde competed in football and wrestling his senior season. He was a Shrine Bowl nominee and selection and he was on the York News-Times All-Area team. He also placed sixth at the Nebraska State Wrestling meet in Class B. He was voted wrestler of the year as well as being FFA Officer and FFA state qualifier.

Career accomplishments

Kadence was a three-year letter winner for football and three year letter winner for wrestling. He was a two-year all-area selection by the York News-Times, two-time state medalist, and two-time wrestler of the year award winner.

Future plans

Kadence is headed to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN, where he will pursue a degree in criminal justice and will pursue a job in law enforcement. He will also play football for the Mustangs.