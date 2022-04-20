York athletes compete at the Nebraska Trackfest

OMAHA- Athletes from all over the state competed at the Nebraska Trackfest on Tuesday in Papillion at Papillion La-Vista High School.

No team scores were kept, just individual results.

York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey had the only win for the Dukes Tuesday as she defeated Crofton’s Jordy Arens by better than seven seconds in the 3200 meter run. Stuckey was clocked at 11:21.39 her best time of the year by nearly 16 seconds.

Other girls, their events and results include Brynn Hirschfeld, fifth in the 1600 (5:25.90), Jami Hoblyn, fifth in the discus with a toss of 117, Kelly Erwin took fourth in the shot put with a mark of 35-1 ½ and Addison Cotton was sixth in the event with a distance of 34-1.

York had three girls competing in the pole vault where Melanie Driewer was seventh (9-6), Chloe Koch who also cleared 9-6 was 11th, while Morgan Driewer was 12th with a height of 9-0.

The best finish for the boys came from junior Colin Pinneo in the 3200. He was clocked at 10:18.82 and took fifth, Hudson Holoch cleared 11-0 in the pole vault for seventh and Jude Collingham’s season best throw of 48-1 was also a seventh place finish in the shot put.

In the discus Dalton Snodgrass was eighth (122-02) and Cole Ehlers was 12th with a toss of 106-04.

York is back in action Saturday as they host the Yowell Invite with teams from Elkhorn North, Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Seward, Norris, Waverly and York.

GIRLS

100 meters: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.42. 200: Nonic Oelling, Lincoln SW, 27.0. 400: Brooke Rose, Gretna, 1:00.03. 800: Brianna Rinn, Lincoln SW, 2:17.1. 1,600: Rinn, 5:11.33 (meet record). 3,200: Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:21.39. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, Lincoln SW, 14.42 (meet and stadium record). 300 hurdles: Rodencal, 45.14. 400 relay: Lincoln SW (Kennah Bretschneider, Oelling, Taylor Korecky, Taylor Schuster), 50.66. 1,600 relay: Lincoln SW (Lauren Hohl, Taylor Wood, Oelling, Rowe), 4:15.75. Shot: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 41-7. Discus: Lovely Hibbert, Seward, 140-5. High jump: Bianca Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-4. Long jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse, 16-5¼. Triple jump: Kali Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 34-9¾. Pole vault: Tayler Evans, Gretna, 11-6.

BOYS

100 meters: Jake Leader, Lincoln SW, 11.12. 200: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.6. 400: Zelasney, 50.75. 800: Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:58.75. 1,600: Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:33.62. 3,200: Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44. 110 hurdles: Noah Smith, Gretna, 14.70. 300 hurdles: Gage Fries, Minden,41.57. 400 relay: Lincoln Southwest (Asher Stamps, Collin Fritton, Kyan Consbruck, Leader), 43.13 (meet record). 1,600 relay: Grand Island CC (Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Gage Steinke, Brayton Johnson), 3:36.59. Shot: Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 57-2. Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papio South, 169-10. High jump: Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 6-2. Long jump: Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-7¾. Triple jump: Staehr, 44-½. Pole vault: Paul Lampert, Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-0.