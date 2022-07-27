York area's top returning softball talent

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature two players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the first of four installments. The second will run on Thursday, August 4, the third on August 11 and the final installment on August 18.

Kylie Kroll, JR., Polk County Slammers

If Polk County’s Kylee Krol reached first base on a hit, error or a walk, it was just as good as a double and even sometimes a triple.

Krol used her speed on the base paths to steal 37 bases which led the York News-Times coverage area and she also had the top batting average with a .495.

She will return for her junior season as the area hits leader with 49 and in runs scored with 45. She finished her sophomore season with an on base percentage of .528.

“Kylie did an amazing job as our lead-off hitter with an OBP of .528,” commented Polk County head coach Laureen Powell following the completion of the 2021 season. “Her base running skills were exceptional with 37 steals and scoring 45 runs.”

Krol’s season high in hits was four and that came in the subdistrict final against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and she stole four bases in a game against both South Sioux City and Twin River.

Krol threw in 23 RBIs and she had nine extra base hits which included three triples.

Kroll earned Class C all-state honorable mention in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Kaili Head, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan

The 2021 season was Kaili Head’s coming out party in the power department as she cracked an area-leading 10 home runs on the year. Five of the long balls came over the team’s final six games as they made a strong push with a deep run into the subdistricts.

Head was also the leader in RBIs with 33 and second in runs scored with 40. She finished the season with a .410 batting average which was third on the team.

“She really took a big jump this year defensively as well as at the plate. Led our team in RBIs and excelled as a base runner as well,” said FCEM head coach Aaron Lauby at the end of the 2021 season. “Kaili had a total of 21 extra base hits as she added nine doubles and two triples to go along with her 10 round trippers and a .410 batting average.”

She had a season high four hits against Milford, two of those home runs, and she had three hits in a game three times. Her best night in the RBI department was five against Twin River.

Head earned all-state recognition in Class C as an honorable mention pick in the LJS.