YORK – With the start of the 2020 high school softball season less than two weeks away, the York News-Times will be looking ahead to the season by featuring the top nine returning players from the four area coverage teams.
The YNT will be picking players from its coverage area schools, including the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
Three players will be featured each week until the start of the season, which will officially get underway on Thursday, August 20.
These selections are based on 2019 performances and statistics, as well as conference and all-state honors.
This is the second of three installments. The first three players featured were York sophomore Lauryn Haggadone, Cross County junior Sadie Sunday and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jackie Schelkopf, a senior.
The final installment is scheduled for Saturday, August 15.
Daylee Dey, SR., Centennial- (P/IF)
There were several reasons that as a junior Centennial’s Daylee Dey was selected a co-captain of the York News-Times All-Area team.
Dey, who toed the rubber for the Broncos and also played the infield, was the Broncos team leader in batting average with a .426 mark and she was fourth overall among area players.
Dey led the YNT charts in stolen bases with 24 and pitching ERA with a 2.75. She was third in home runs with four and her 39 runs scored was second best in the area.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk credited her success at the end of the season to her experience on the diamond.
“Daylee is not only athletic, but she is also a great leader and motivator,” said Polk. “Daylee is an experienced softball player who has improved every year. She deserves all the recognition that comes her way. She is a great softball player, but even a better person.”
Dey was a Class C second team selection in the Omaha World-Herald and she was a Southern Nebraska first team pick.
Josi Noble, JR., Polk County- (IF)
Polk County sophomore Josi Noble followed up a strong freshman season with an outstanding second year for the Polk County Slammers.
During her sophomore year, Noble was second overall in batting average with a .482 average which was 252 points higher than her first year.
Noble who anchored the Slammers infield from her shortstop position also hammered three home runs (tied for 4th in the YNT stats); she scored 34 runs also fourth and she added 14 stolen bases which was also in the top five among area players.
“Josi progressed through the season and became an explosive hitter at the top of our line-up,” said Slammers head coach Laureen Powell at the end of the 2019 season.
She had both a season high of four hits against Ord and a season high of four RBI’s against Wilber-Clatonia and Central City.
Noble earned Omaha World-Herald Class C honorable mention honors.
Kelsi Gaston, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend- (IF/P)
When the 2019 season came to an end, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers sophomore Kelsi Gaston was just getting started.
Over her final five games the Panthers third baseman batted .470 and she knocked in 11 of her 30 RBI’s which tied her for fifth in the YNT final stats.
Overall she finished the season with a .382 average which included seven doubles; two triples and one round-tripper.
“Kelsi made a definite jump from last year,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby at the end of the season. “She emerged as a good leader for us as well.”
Gaston played primarily in the infield, but she also worked over six innings on the mound.
Her season high in hits was three against Ord and she also had three RBI’s against Blue River, Twin River and Central City.
Gaston was a Southern Nebraska Conference; Class C Omaha World Herald honorable mention and a York News-Times All-Area choice.
