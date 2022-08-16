York area top returning softball players for 2022

Players chosen based on 2021 stats and post-season honors

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT has featured two players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The athletes are selected based on 2021 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the final installment.

Lauryn Haggadone, SR/ York High School

The 2021 season was a tough one for York’s Lauryn Haggadone as she battled injuries throughout the year. Despite that she was still able to take the field in all 33 Duke games and posted some solid numbers especially at the plate. As a junior, Haggadone belted five home runs which was a tie for third on the team. She finished the year with 11 extra base hits and scored 15 runs. She posted a .284 batting average, a slugging percentage of .581 and knocked in 23 runs. She had five multi-hit games and her season high in RBIs was three in two games. On the mound she tossed 56 innings and led the team with 57 Ks. She finished the 2021 season with a 5-7 record. At the end of the season Haggadone was a Central Conference honorable mention and York News-Times honorable mention all-area.

Shelby Lawver, SR., Fillmore Central /Exeter-Milligan

During her junior season Shelby Lawver stepped up big time for head coach Aaron Lauby and the Panthers. Lawver took over the catching position after graduation opened that spot for the 2021 season. “Shelby might have been our most valuable player to our team’s success,” said Lauby at the end of the season. “She took on the role and she excelled. It isn’t easy catching three pitchers all in the same inning. Lawver batted .356 with 23 RBIs and 26 hits. She finished up the year with 13 runs scored and nine extra base hits, all doubles with the exception of one home run. Her season high was three hits and in runs-batted-in she had four against Southern/Diller-Odell and Minden. At the end of the season Lawver earned Southern Nebraska Conference second team selection; York News-Times all-area and all-state honorable mention in Class C in the Lincoln Journal Star.