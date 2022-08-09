York area top returning softball players for 2022

Players chosen based on 2020 stats and post-season honors

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature two players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the third of four installments. The final installment is scheduled for Thursday, August 18.

Cora Hoffschneider, JR., Centennial Broncos

During her sophomore season with the Broncos, Centennial’s Cora Hoffschneider was in the top two in seven of eight offensive categories on the team. She led Centennial in home runs with three, hits with 35 and tied for first in both slugging percentage (.654) and in triples with two. She was second in batting average with a .432 which was ninth among area players in the YNT final stats; on base percentage with a .483 and in RBIs with 27 which was also in the top five. “Cora had a nice year at the plate as she provided some punch with three home runs and two triples on the season. She was active in driving in runs with 27,” said Centennial Broncos head coach Joe Dey following the end of the year. “She has the ability to play multiple positions as a catcher and outfielder.” Hoffschneider had season highs of six RBIs and three hits against Tekamah-Herman. The sophomore earned first team Southern Nebraska Conference recognition and Lincoln Journal Star Class C all-state honorable mention.

Lindee Kelley, SO., Polk County Slammers

The Polk County Slammers made an appearance in the district finals last year, setting the stage for the 2022 season. As a freshman, Lindee Kelley was one of the offensive sparkplugs. She came up big in the subdistrict final against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan where she scored four runs, drove in four more and went three for five at the dish in the team’s 15-9 win. Kelley was second on the team in runs scored with 38 which was fifth among the all-area stats; she had 37 hits which was fifth; her 32 RBIs ranked her second among area players and her 25 stolen bases was second on the team and second in the final YNT stats. “Lindee was an offensive threat at the plate and on the bases,” said Polk County head coach Laureen Powell at the end of the season. “She led the team in slugging percentage with a .733 and RBIs with 32. She was second on the team in steals with 25.” During the course of the season Kelly had 11 multi-hit games and her six triples tied for first. At the end of the year Kelley earned LJS all-state honorable mention in Class C.