YORK – With the start of the 2020 high school softball season less than a week away, the York News-Times will be looking ahead to the season by featuring the top nine returning players from the four area coverage teams.
The YNT will be picking players from its coverage area schools, including the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
Three players will be featured each week until the start of the season, which will officially get underway on Thursday, August 20.
These selections are based on 2019 performances and statistics, as well as conference and all-state honors.
This is the final of three installments. The first six players featured were York sophomore Lauryn Haggadone, Cross County junior Sadie Sunday and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jackie Schelkopf, a senior. The second installment included; Daylee Dey a senior from Centennial; Kelsi Gaston a junior infielder from Fillmore Central/ Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Polk County junior shortstop Josi Noble.
Meaghan Rowe, SR., York-(P/OF)
Over the last two seasons York senior-to-be Meaghan Rowe has been the table setter for the York Dukes offense. From her lead-off position Rowe has batted around .425 the last two years and she has crossed the plate 60 times and drove in 58 runs. In 2019 she recorded 31 RBI’s which was second in the final York News-Times All-Area charts and she cranked out three home runs which amounts to seven the past two seasons. She had 10 doubles and one triple in 2019 as well.
“Meaghan was a consistent fielder and she was our lead-off hitter for most of the season,” said retired York coach Danyel Seevers at the end of the year.
Rowe was a third team Central Conference selection as well as a York News-Times All-Area selection.
Asia Nisly, SR., Centennial- (OF)
If you focus on just one facet of Asia Nisly’s game you will more than likely get burned in another one.
The Centennial Broncos outfielder did it all.
She led the York News-Times All-Area stats along with her teammate (Hunter Hartshorn) in home runs with six; she swiped 16 of 16 in the stolen base category and she cranked out a total of 18 extra base hits.
She was first on team in slugging percentage with a .683 and her on-base percentage of .425 was fourth best.
Along with her skills at the plate and on the base paths she was a tremendous defender in the outfield.
“Asia has incredible coverage in the outfield. She made some unbelievable diving catches for us this season,” said last year’s head coach Jake Polk. “Asia is a very dynamic player and we won a lot of games thanks in part to the energy she brought both offensively and defensively”
Nisly was a Class C second team all-state selection by the Omaha World-Herald and she also earned Southern Nebraska Conference first team and York News-Times All-Area.
Taylor Carlson, SR., Polk County- (P/IF)
For Polk County senior Taylor Carlson, 2019 was a season of vast improvements.
Carlson who spent time in the infield and on the pitcher’s mound for the Polk County Slammers also saw her production at the plate take an upswing as well.
Carlson was 5-5 on the bump and she dropped her ERA which was 8.95 her sophomore season to 4.01 her junior campaign. She also saw an increase in strikeouts from 34 to 53 while tossing 1,535 pitches in 75 innings of work.
While her ERA was trending downward, her batting average jumped 70 points and she finished with .279 average.
She scored 19 runs; stole eight bases; knocked in 18 runs and had four doubles and one home run. She was 7 of 19 at the plate her final five games for a .368 average.
