HASTINGS – The Hastings Tigers boys soccer team finished off the season with a flurry of wins and will be the host of the B-7 boys’ soccer subdistrict.

On the girls side the 13-0 Northwest Vikings, rated at No. 3 in Class B, will host the tournament starting on Monday.

On Saturday the No. 4 seeds will host the No. 5 seeds in a play-in game to see who gets to take on the No. 1 seed.

At 11 a.m. at Baldwin Park in Kearney, the Kearney Catholic Stars boys team will host Aurora, while the Aurora girls will host Hastings at 10 a.m.

On Monday at Hastings College, the Tigers will take on the winner of the play-in game between Kearney Catholic and Aurora at 4 p.m., followed by the York Dukes, the No. 3 seed, taking on the No. 2 Northwest Vikings. York defeated the Vikings in York 2-1 back on March 30.

The championship game of the B-7 subdistrict is slated for Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

The girls will have Northwest against the winner of the Aurora vs. Hastings game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Dukes, also the No. 3 seed, against No. 2 Kearney Catholic. The Stars defeated York in York back on March 25th 2-1.

The York girls are facing some injury questions that will play a huge roll for the team in subdistricts.

The championship game of the B-7 girl’s bracket is set for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The winners of the eight subdistricts and the next eight highest in the wildcard standings will play on Saturday, May 6th for a spot in the Nebraska State High School Soccer championships in Omaha.