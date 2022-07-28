York and St. Paul both post 11-1 records at camp

Dukes host six other schools as summer volleyball camps wind down

YORK - This is the final week the NSAA allows for high school volleyball teams to attend camps.

York hosted their team camp on Tuesday at York Middle School and along with the St. Paul Wildcats came away with an 11-1 record.

That record is sets won vs. sets lost.

York and St. Paul split their two games, St. Paul winning the first game 25-21 and York fighting back to take the second set 25-18.

York finished with a 74 points differential and St. Paul had 71 which was the fourth tie-breaker. The first two was match record; second head to head and third head to head differential which York won by three points.

Other teams that attended the camp included; Battle Creek, Pender, BDS, Osceola and Riverside.

Games started at 7-7 and ran out until a team hit 25 points.

The Dukes are under a new head coach this year as Kelby Phillips has taken over for Chris Ericson.

York will travel to Columbus on Monday, August 15 for jamboree volleyball against the Columbus Discoverers and open the regular season Thursday, August 25 at Hastings.

The Dukes’ home opener will be Tuesday, September 6 when Columbus Lakeview comes to town.