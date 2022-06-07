York and SOS Juniors compete in weather-shortened Cornerstone Classic

YORK – Through one inning of Saturday’s nightcap in the Cornerstone Classic at Levitt Stadium, Twin River led Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 1-0. The game, originally scheduled to begin at 6:00, didn’t start until 8:50 thanks to delays and a nine-inning affair between Aurora and Chick-fil-A in the previous contest, then endured a 30-minute weather delay in the bottom of the first.

When the second lightning delay occurred just before the second inning began, officials decided to postpone the game until the next morning. The action never picked back up Sunday, as all games on the final day of the tournament were rained out.

York, which rolled past Hebron on Thursday, completed its Saturday afternoon contest against Seward, falling 18-4. SOS defeated Chick-fil-A 17-3 on Friday night in the only game the Rebels completed during the weekend.

Seward 18, York 4

The Cornerstone Kings ran into trouble immediately, as six of Seward’s first seven hitters crossed home plate in the top of the first. The early outburst forced a York pitching change as Collin Kotschwar took the mound and got two quick outs to end the inning, but not before Seward added a seventh run.

York managed a one-out single from Wyatt Gartner and a walk from Joe Burgess in the bottom of the first but did not score, while Seward plated five more runs in the top of the second and led 12-0 through one and a half innings.

Parker Freidrichsen led off the bottom of the frame with a single to center field but was thrown out trying to advance to third on a Landon Sterns single. Sterns advanced to second on the throw and stole third to put runners at the corners with two outs.

Consecutive walks from Kotschwar and Gartner scored Sterns for the first York run, but a strikeout stranded three runners and kept the Cornerstone Kings’ deficit at 11 runs heading to the third.

Seward added another run in the top of the frame but York responded in the home half as a pair of walks, an error and an RBI single off the bat of Sterns made it 13-2.

In the top of the fourth Seward tacked on another run but York scored twice in the bottom of the inning after a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. An error kept the frame alive and scored a run before a bases-loaded walk trimmed the deficit to 14-4.

Seward plated four runs in the top of the fifth and York couldn’t capitalize on a leadoff single from Gartner in the bottom of the inning, providing the final margin of 18-4.

Sterns and Gartner led the Cornerstone Kings offensively as the duo went a combined 4-for-6 and amassed all but one York hit. Both also drove in a run.

The Cornerstone Kings scored four runs on five hits and nine walks, but it was nowhere near enough to overcome 13 Seward hits. York’s defense didn’t help matters as the Cornerstone Kings finished the game with more errors (8) than hits (5), contributing to nine unearned Seward runs.

Talan Hager took the loss for York, as the starter lasted just 1/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs – six earned – on six hits and a walk. Kotschwar pitched well in relief, scattering five hits across 3 1/3 innings of work with a trio of strikeouts. The pitcher allowed seven runs, but six of them were unearned.

Tanner Wagner and Sterns each pitched 2/3 of an inning in brief relief appearances.

Half of Seward’s 18 runs in the victory were unearned.

SOS 17, Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) 3

The Rebels took the diamond for their first game of the weekend Friday night, jumping over Lincoln Lutheran early and often in a 14-run win.

Logan Lindsley led off the game with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. With two down, an error allowed Lindsley to race home and score the game’s first run, and Eli Fjell capitalized on the defensive miscue by cranking a line drive into right field for an RBI double.

After a 1-2-3- bottom of the first, the Rebels blew the game open in the top of the second.

Cooper Yungdahl led off the frame with a walk, and a Dalton Pokorney single and Brayden Schmidtberger walk loaded the bases for SOS with nobody out. After a strikeout, Yungdahl scored on a passed ball, leaving runners on first and second.

Colin Vrbka cashed in, lacing a line drive to right field to drive in a pair of runs. A hit-by-pitch and back-to-back singles made it 6-0 before an error plated another run and loaded the bases with one out.

An infield fly produced the second out of the inning, but Pokorney walked and Schmidtberger beat out an infield single to make it 9-0. Isaac Whitmore then stole home to push the lead to double digits. A fielder’s choice finally ended the frame, but not before eight SOS runs crossed the plate to blow the game wide open.

Lincoln Lutheran got one run back in the bottom of the second, but SOS’ offense wasn’t done scoring. A leadoff single from Vrbka and a hit batsmen put two runners on with one out, and Fjell cashes in with a single. An error on the play allowed both runs to score, extending the lead to 12-2.

Two walks and a hit-by-pitch scored another run and loaded the bases with two outs, but the Rebels still weren’t finished. A Kolton Neujahr single, hit-by-pitch and Conner Schnell single scored three more runs and brought the SOS lead to 17-1 before Lincoln Lutheran finally got the third out.

Lincoln Lutheran tacked on one run apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, but it wasn’t nearly enough as SOS cruised to a 17-3 win.

Fjell went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs to pace the Rebels, while Neujahr went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Vrbka went 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs as the third Rebel to record a multi-hit outing.

Altogether, SOS racked up 17 runs on 12 hits, though three Lincoln Lutheran errors meant six of those runs were unearned.

It was a balanced pitching effort for the Rebels, who used four pitches – none of whom tossed more than 27 pitches. Schnell started on the mound for SOS and pitched a perfect 1-2-3 first inning to pick up the win.

Together, the four pitchers combined to allow just four hits and three walks with five strikeouts across five innings. Two of Lincoln Lutheran’s three runs were unearned.

On Saturday, Twin River led SOS 1-0 heading to the bottom of the first when the game entered its first lightning delay. Play eventually resumed as the Rebels drew a pair of walks to put two runners on with one out, but neither scored to keep the deficit at one heading to the second.

Before the inning could begin, the second lightning delay occurred and the game’s completion was postponed to Sunday morning. The two teams didn’t take the mound again, as Sunday’s games were rained out.