York and Norris end quad in a tie at Hidden Acres in Beatrice

BEATRICE - The Norris quad was the York Dukes first golf event of the 2022 high school season.

After the nine-hole event at Hidden Acres Golf Course near Beatrice, York and Norris finished in a 197-197 tie, with Waverly third at 213 strokes and Thayer Central in fourth with a 259.

The Dukes’ best scores were turned in by their talented trio of seniors. Leading the way was Samantha Gibbs with a 47, Regin Dunham was just one stroke off her teammate’s pace with a 48 and Alyssa Alt followed with a 49.

“Hidden Acres in Beatrice is a golf course these kids haven't played before, so this was a good test. Samantha Gibbs had a very steady round and was able to keep her score in the 40s,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “Regin and Alyssa also broke 50 as well and I really liked how they hit the ball. It was fun to see these three seniors take the lead but I know they weren't satisfied with how they played.”

The fourth score that counted towards the team score was Milan Babcock’s 53, while McKinlee Legg had a 54.

“Milan and McKinlee made their varsity debut and helped us finish with a sub-200 score. We also got to take a couple JV players to participate in the event, but they played on a shortened course,” Miller added. “Lael (Schwarz) really showed some positive signs and she is improving quickly.”

York will be back in action Friday as they travel to the Seward Country Club for the Seward Invite with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

York will head to Scottsbluff on Tuesday and will be back home at York Country Club to host their Invite on the first day of September.

“Now we have some data to evaluate where our team is at early in the season and I am looking forward to using the next three practices to help the girls prepare for our first 18-hole event in Seward on Friday,” Miller said.