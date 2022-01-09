York and Kearney cap Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase with defensive battle

York had three trips down the court to either tie or seize the lead, but the Bearcats defense had an answer and it was Kearney who extended the lead to 28-23 headed to the final eight minutes.

York led 6-2 in the first quarter on an old fashioned three-point play by Scheierman and a Shepherd 3-pointer.

Kearney went on a 7-0 run and never trailed again.

“That’s a great basketball team. You are playing them on their court and it was a great opportunity to compete and no matter what, this game just made us better. I am really proud of the way our girls competed,” Kern commented. “We battled, it was big game atmosphere, but we just could not get the ball to fall. That is just a credit to Kearney. They played fast and they sped us up a little bit, but playing games like this prepare us and they just make us better.”

York out rebounded the Bearcats 31-27, but they also turned the ball over 17 times to just 10 for Kearney. Kearney was also 15 of 19 at the free throw line, while York was 7 of 12.