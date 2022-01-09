York and Kearney cap Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase with defensive battle

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcases final game did not get started until almost 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Kearney High School and it was a defensive battle between Class B No. 4 York and the Class A Kearney Bearcats
While both teams struggled to hit much of anything from the field, it was a 3-point basket by Kearney’s Haiden Skeen late in the game that helped the Bearcats to maintain their lead and upset the Dukes 39-32 to cap an eight-game schedule on Saturday.
York trailed the Bearcats 32-25 as the clock wound down under four minutes. York had possession and after two missed 3-pointers and two offensive rebounds, senior Destiny Shepherd hit the Duke’s third 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 32-28.
Kearney (8-3) came down the court and Skeen got open near the top of the key and she nailed the 3-pointer to push the lead back to seven at 35-28. Skeen came in averaging 3.8 points per game and she finished the game with seven.
York 6-1 senior Masa Scheierman scored inside for two of her game-high tying 13 points to make it 35-30 with 1:34 to play. Scheierman a South Dakota State volleyball recruit tied for game-high honors with Kearney senior Kierstynn Garner who was the Bearcats offensive catalyst in the first half. Tatum Rusher added 10 points for the Bearcats.
Garner and Tatum Rusher each hit a pair of free throws over the final 58 seconds to give the Bearcats a 39-30 lead, before Scheierman drove and scored at the buzzer for the Dukes.
York was just 11 of 39 from the field for 28% and 3 of 20 on 3-point shots for 15%. The Dukes’ defense held the Kearney girls to 10 of 37 from the field for 27% and they finished 4 of 18 on 3-pointers for 22%.
York head coach Matt Kern gave a lot of credit to the Bearcats for the Duke’s struggles on offense.
“If we could have gotten a shot or two to fall we may have been able to get the pressure on them and grabbed the momentum, but they do a great job defensively. We took some good shots they just didn’t fall,” said Kern. “You know you have to credit them. I know I have said that a few times, but their defense is unbelievably high pressure.”
York and Kearney were tied at 11-11 through the first eight minutes. That’s when Garner scored eight points in the second quarter with two step-back 3-pointers and a pair of free throws that catapulted the Bearcats from a 12-11 lead to a 20-13 lead with 1:39 to play in the half.
Kearney led 22-15 at the break, but York came out and outscored the Bearcats 8-3 to make it 25-23 mid third quarter.
York had three trips down the court to either tie or seize the lead, but the Bearcats defense had an answer and it was Kearney who extended the lead to 28-23 headed to the final eight minutes.
York led 6-2 in the first quarter on an old fashioned three-point play by Scheierman and a Shepherd 3-pointer.
Kearney went on a 7-0 run and never trailed again.
“That’s a great basketball team. You are playing them on their court and it was a great opportunity to compete and no matter what, this game just made us better. I am really proud of the way our girls competed,” Kern commented. “We battled, it was big game atmosphere, but we just could not get the ball to fall. That is just a credit to Kearney. They played fast and they sped us up a little bit, but playing games like this prepare us and they just make us better.”
York out rebounded the Bearcats 31-27, but they also turned the ball over 17 times to just 10 for Kearney. Kearney was also 15 of 19 at the free throw line, while York was 7 of 12.
York’s schedule does not get any easier as the Dukes host 8-3 Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night who upset the No.1 team in Class C-1 North Bend in the game prior to the York-Kearney game. Central Catholic will feature a quad of 6-footers and quick guards who will matchup with the Dukes.
“Tuesday is going to be a tough game. They just beat North Bend the No. 1 team in that state,” Kern pointed out. “But if you want to be the best you have to play against the best and our job is to prepare to be the best and that is what we are going to keep doing.”
York (9-2) 11 4 8 9-32
Kearney (8-3) 11 11 6 11-39
YORK (32) –Scheierman 13, Portwine 3, Shepherd 6, Briggs 7, Pohl 3. Totals-11-39 (3-20) 7-12-32.
KHS (39)-Rusher 10, Ke. Garner 4, Straka 1, Ki. Garner 13, Skeen 7, Hatcher 4. Totals-10-37 (4-18) 15-19-39.