York 3 points shy of GICC at tennis invite

GRAND ISLAND – The Dukes of girls tennis battled to second among the eight schools in Tuesday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational.

“We were looking forward to this invite which was a great opportunity for us to see some schools from out west that we haven't seen yet this year,” said York coach Josh Miller. “Our doubles teams were really engaged today in their matches and did a great job taking what the opponent gave to them.”

He watched Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach go 3-0 in pool play at No. 1 singles before taking on GICC in the first place match.

“That match was back and forth until the halfway point where Erin and Nat won four of the last five games” for first-place, he said.

“Addison (Legg) and Meaghan (Rowe) had a similar route to the first place match against GICC where they raced out to a 5-0 lead. That ended up being enough of a cushion to finish out the day 4-0,” said the coach of his invite-winning second doubles tandem.

“Ellie (Peterson) and Hallie (Newman) both went 2-1 in their pool” at first and second singles, respectively, “and moved on to the third place match,” he said. “Both girls finished the day with well-played matches and were awarded the third place finish.”