York 18-U Fusion wins Silver Bracket at Seward Invite

SEWARD-The York Fusion 18-U played two games on Friday night to open weekend action at the Seward Invitational at Plum Creek Park.
York won a pitchers battle in the first game with a 1-0 win over the Fremont Force, but fell short in a rematch from the previous week with the Polk County Slammers by the final score of 4-3.
The Fusion was back in Seward for one game on Saturday and played to a 4-4 tie with Wakefield.
After a 1-1-1 record in poll play, the Fusion was placed in the Silver Bracket for tournament action on Sunday.
The York girls took an early 6-1 lead, added two more later in the game and picked up the 8-2 win over the Lincoln Chaos Outlaws.
In the championship of the Silver Bracket, York took on the Aurora Impact.
The Impact jumped to an early 2-0 lead through the first, but the York bats were about to get hot.
In the second York plated three runs as Baylie Holthus singled and scored on a Marina Saeger double; followed by another runs scoring double off the bat of Morann Ronne.
With the score tied at 2-2, Cori Combs singled in Ronne to make it 3-2 and the Fusion would never trail again.
In the third the Fusion put up some insurance runs that they would end up needing.
Alexis Linder tripled, Jami Hoblyn scored her on a SAC fly. The inning would continue as Reagn Fries drew a walk and back-to-back run scoring doubles from Saeger and Ronne would make it 7-2. Combs would single and score Ronne to make it 8-2.
Aurora would make things interesting cutting the York lead to 8-3 with one run in the third and three more in the fourth to account for the 8-6 final.
The game ended after four innings due to the time limit.
York will be in action on Tuesday with two games at the Aurora Tri. York’s first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and another game to follow at 7:30 p.m. against the host Impact.