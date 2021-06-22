York 18-U Fusion wins Silver Bracket at Seward Invite

SEWARD-The York Fusion 18-U played two games on Friday night to open weekend action at the Seward Invitational at Plum Creek Park.

York won a pitchers battle in the first game with a 1-0 win over the Fremont Force, but fell short in a rematch from the previous week with the Polk County Slammers by the final score of 4-3.

The Fusion was back in Seward for one game on Saturday and played to a 4-4 tie with Wakefield.

After a 1-1-1 record in poll play, the Fusion was placed in the Silver Bracket for tournament action on Sunday.

The York girls took an early 6-1 lead, added two more later in the game and picked up the 8-2 win over the Lincoln Chaos Outlaws.

In the championship of the Silver Bracket, York took on the Aurora Impact.

The Impact jumped to an early 2-0 lead through the first, but the York bats were about to get hot.

In the second York plated three runs as Baylie Holthus singled and scored on a Marina Saeger double; followed by another runs scoring double off the bat of Morann Ronne.

With the score tied at 2-2, Cori Combs singled in Ronne to make it 3-2 and the Fusion would never trail again.