YORK – The York 14-U Fusion were in a good spot as they took a 5-2 lead to the bottom of the third in their first game on Saturday at the York Summer Classic Softball Tournament.

That lead would evaporate quickly however as the Flash plated seven runs in the third and then held off the Fusion’s rally for the 10-8 win.

York also lost their next game to WDSA 7-6 before ending the Saturday schedule with a 10-3 win over the Cozad Classics 14-U Silver.

On Sunday they ran into a buzz saw in bracket play as they lost to the 14-U bracket champion TSC Riptide 15-3.

The Riptide defeated Fury 10 3-2 in the finals.

Sioux Falls Flash 10 York 14-U Fusion 8

The Fusion plated three runs in the top of the first and two in the second as they built the early advantage.

By the time they came to bat in the top of the fifth they were staring at a 10-5 deficit and made a run at the Flash’s lead scoring three times in the fifth, but time ran out and the Fusion lost a 10-8 final.

York was out hit in the game 11-9 as Hayley Mattox, Andi Winterrowd and Mylie Linder each collected two hits in the game.

Winterrowd and Jaida Scamehorn each drove in two runs.

Mattox took the loss working four innings and allowing 10 earned runs while recording three strikeouts.

WDSA 7 York Fusion 6

There were no stats available for this game.

York Fusion 14-U 10 Cozad Classics Silver 3

York’s bats were rocking early as they scored five times in the first and one in the second as they built a 5-3 lead.

A four runs third inning outburst put the game away as the Fusion went on to the 10-3 win.

York outhit the Classics 11-4 as four girls ripped two hits each in the win.

Linder was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s; Mira Garrett was 2 for 2 with three runs scored; McKinley Schufeldt was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Faith Scamehorn was 2 for 2 with a run scored and one RBI.

Mattox picked up the win with three innings of work allowing four hits and two of the runs allowed were earned. She recorded two strikeouts.

Bracket Play

TSC Riptide 15 York Fusion 3

The Riptide blew the game open early as they scored 12 times in the bottom of the first.

The Riptide were up 12-3 when three more runs in the bottom of the third ended the game by run-rule.

Faith Scamehorn had the team’s only hit and she was also credited with a run batted in.

Kynlee Westwood was the pitcher of record as she allowed 10 hits and 15 runs with nine of them earned. She also recorded two strikeouts.

The Fusion will host the Lincoln Dynamite on Thursday night in doubleheader action starting at 6:30 p.m.