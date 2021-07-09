York 13-U Knights take their game to state

YORK - The York Knights 13-U baseball team flipped the script after a rough start to their state tournament last weekend.

Losses to Keystone Cobras Green by the score of 10-4 and Millard United Black 10-6 Friday put York down 0-2 as pool play ended.

On Saturday in bracket play the Knights bounced back with a 15-2 win over Elkhorn Prime Navy and also recorded an 8-3 win over Staplehurst Aspen Extreme to move on in the tournament.

Sunday, the Knights rocked Omaha Suburban Green 11-5 to advance to the championship game, but came up short with a 9-1 loss to the Omaha Mustangs in the finals.

Keystone Cobras Green 10 York 4

The Knights outhit the Cobras 7-5, but could not slow down the Cobras offense as they allowed 10 runs.

The game was tied at 1-1 after the first when Brayden Wegrzyn tripled, but the Knight offense could not match the Cobras in the six-run loss.

Millard United Black 10 York 6

The Knights fell behind early and could never recover.

York had six hits in the game and made things interesting with a five-run fourth inning.