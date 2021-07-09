York 13-U Knights take their game to state

YORK - The York Knights 13-U baseball team flipped the script after a rough start to their state tournament last weekend.
Losses to Keystone Cobras Green by the score of 10-4 and Millard United Black 10-6 Friday put York down 0-2 as pool play ended.
On Saturday in bracket play the Knights bounced back with a 15-2 win over Elkhorn Prime Navy and also recorded an 8-3 win over Staplehurst Aspen Extreme to move on in the tournament.
Sunday, the Knights rocked Omaha Suburban Green 11-5 to advance to the championship game, but came up short with a 9-1 loss to the Omaha Mustangs in the finals.
Keystone Cobras Green 10 York 4
The Knights outhit the Cobras 7-5, but could not slow down the Cobras offense as they allowed 10 runs.
The game was tied at 1-1 after the first when Brayden Wegrzyn tripled, but the Knight offense could not match the Cobras in the six-run loss.
Millard United Black 10 York 6
The Knights fell behind early and could never recover.
York had six hits in the game and made things interesting with a five-run fourth inning.
The offense was led by Carson Buller, Jackson Holoch and Carsen Pieper as they all recorded RBIs in the fourth. Zayden Londene got the start and lasted one inning. Emmitt Dirks, Eric Newman and James Samson all-toed the rubber for the Knights.