YNT takes a close look at returning softball talent

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the first of three installments. The second will run on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the third on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Josi Noble – SR., Polk County (SS)

Josi Noble provided a spark at the plate all season for Polk County as a junior last fall as the Slammers went 11-15.

A force to be reckoned with in the batter’s box, Noble finished either second or tied for second among area leaders in six different offensive categories – batting average, hits, triples, home runs, RBIs and runs scored. Additionally, she topped the area leaderboard in doubles and stolen bases.