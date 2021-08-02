YNT takes a close look at returning softball talent

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.
Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.
This is the first of three installments. The second will run on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the third on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Josi Noble – SR., Polk County (SS)
Josi Noble provided a spark at the plate all season for Polk County as a junior last fall as the Slammers went 11-15.
A force to be reckoned with in the batter’s box, Noble finished either second or tied for second among area leaders in six different offensive categories – batting average, hits, triples, home runs, RBIs and runs scored. Additionally, she topped the area leaderboard in doubles and stolen bases.
During her junior season, Noble batted .513 with 40 hits, 10 doubles, six home runs and three triples. She scored 32 runs and drove in another 30 while boasting a .578 on-base percentage and a .949 slugging percentage.
Noble also posed a problem for opposing pitchers on the base paths, where she led the area with 22 stolen bases.
After a stellar season, Noble garnered Class C honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. She enters her senior season as a two-time member of the YNT all-area team after being named an all-area co-captain in 2020.
Cori Combs – SR., York (OF)
Cori Combs earned a third-team Central Conference selection from the leadoff spot in the York lineup as a junior last season. Combs batted .355 with 33 hits, six doubles and two home runs to provide a spark from the top of the order as the Dukes went 15-16.
She scored 22 runs and drove in 15 more while posting a .396 on-base percentage. Her 33 hits was good to land her in a four-way tie for fifth among the final all-area leaders as she earned a spot on the YNT all-area team and garnered a Class B honorable mention in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Combs boasted a reliable glove in the field, posting a .950 fielding percentage from her spot in the outfield.
Halley Heidtbrink – SR., Centennial (1B)
After only recording three plate appearances in three games in 2019 , Halley Heidtbrink turned in a breakout junior season for the Broncos last fall. She batted .358 and posted a .476 on-base percentage, both of which were the second-best mark on the team.
A second-team All-Southern Nebraska Conference selection, Heidtbrink recorded 24 hits – including four doubles – with 17 runs scored and 17 RBIs. She also drew 14 walks and struck out just seven times.
Heidtbrink ended the year on a five-game hitting streak and turned in five multi-hit games, including a 3 for 4, three-RBI performance in an 11-5 win over Lakeview on Aug. 27. She earned a selection to the YNT all-area team and was a Class C honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.