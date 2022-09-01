YNT staff navigates newsroom changes

Last week, the York News-Times officially began changing the way it sends its pages to the press. Instead of our copy editor Kerri Pankratz designing the pages herself like in the past, we now send all of our content to an in-house Lee design center. The design center then designs our pages and sends them off to the press in Grand Island to be printed.

With the changes come some shifts in the operation for us as a newsroom. Most of it does not affect our audience much; one of the biggest shifts has been posting everything into Blox instead of just the stuff we want to run on the website and some technical details that come with it.

The overall design of the print edition has changed slightly, too, though your mileage may vary on whether or not it’s an improvement.

However, the biggest change for Ken and me at the sports desk – and by extension, the reader – has been our content deadline.

You may have noticed last Thursday’s volleyball match between York and Hastings did not run in the print paper until Saturday, or that Friday’s York-Lexington football game didn’t get full coverage in print until Tuesday; that is not by design and is the direct result of miscommunication.

When we first heard this shift in the way we send our pages to press was coming, we sat down with some people from the design center to talk about deadlines because we understand the importance of turning everything around in time for next-day sports coverage, and everyone on our end walked away with the understanding that our deadline would be 9:50.

Turns out what they meant was the design center’s deadline was 9:50 and because they need 40 minutes to design all the content onto the pages, our deadline is actually 9:10.

For obvious reasons, such an early content deadline poses problems when you’re trying to get a Friday night football game or 7 p.m. volleyball match into the next day’s print edition, and so would boys basketball games in the winter.

We’re in the process of talking to people in an attempt to set a later press time for us in Grand Island, which would extend our content deadline a little bit, but it’s still up in the air and for now we’re stuck at 9:10.

Trust that both Ken and I will do our absolute best to cover our area schools as diligently as possible until the issue is resolved. If we’re covering an event and it’s still going as that 9:10 deadline rapidly approaches, we’ll be able to run full coverage online even if it’s too late to get a full write-up in print.

Hopefully the issue is resolved sooner rather than later and we’re able to push our deadline back a little bit, but for now please do bear with us as we try to balance providing the coverage our area schools deserve with meeting our current content deadline.