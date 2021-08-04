YNT sports desk highlights top returning grid talent

YORK - Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.
This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.
For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.
Trevor Hueske, SR., Nebraska Lutheran
In 2020 as a junior, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske led the Knights on both sides of the ball.
Hueske led the all-area charts by a wide margin in the receiving department with 90 receptions for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns. His top effort of the season came against Cedar Bluffs where he had 10 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Over the course of the season he averaged 122 yards per game in receiving yards.
He finished the year with 1,304 all-purpose yards and over his final two games had 508 yards with 261 against Osceola and 247 against High Plains. He ran the ball 43 times for 175 yards.
On defense he was the team leader in tackles with 52, had one pick-six and also returned a kick-off for a touchdown.
Hueske will be a force for the Knights on both offense and defense during the upcoming season.
He was a York News-Times All-Area selection.
Jake Bargen, SR., Centennial
As a junior, Centennial’s Jake Bargen had 57 receptions for 738 yards and four touchdowns. His 57 catches and 738 yards were more than the rest of the Broncos combined.
His top night receiving came against Wilber-Clatonia where he hauled in 11 receptions for 130 yards and two scores. He had a total of four games that surpassed the century mark in receiving yards with 137 against Malcolm; 116 against Syracuse and 109 against Lincoln Lutheran.
On defense, he finished the year with 30 tackles and one interception which came at Lincoln Lutheran. Bargen’s season high in tackles was five against Superior and he also had a fumble recovery in that game.
If the Broncos can replace their quarterback and get the ball to Bargen during the year he could be a huge difference maker in 2021.
Bargen was a York News-Times All-Area selection.
Javier Morino, SR., High Plains
The first three weeks of the 2020 season as a junior, High Plains quarterback Javier Morino racked up 350 yards rushing with 126 against Lawrence-Nelson; 113 against Omaha Christian Academy and 108 against Elgin/Pope John.
Morino only played in six of the Storm’s eight games, averaged just at 100 yards per game and scored seven rushing touchdowns.
He threw the ball 45 times completing 15 for 287 yards and two scores. He finished the season with 881 all-purpose yards and 56 points.
On defense Morino had 55 tackles, 28 solo stops which led season stats. His season high was 15 against BDS and 14 in the game against Onaga, Kan.
With a dual threat at quarterback and the Storm returning a lot of experience, expect Morino to have a big season in Clarks.
Morino was also a York News-Times All-Area selection.