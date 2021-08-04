YNT sports desk highlights top returning grid talent

YORK - Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.

This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.

For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.

Trevor Hueske, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

In 2020 as a junior, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske led the Knights on both sides of the ball.

Hueske led the all-area charts by a wide margin in the receiving department with 90 receptions for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns. His top effort of the season came against Cedar Bluffs where he had 10 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Over the course of the season he averaged 122 yards per game in receiving yards.

He finished the year with 1,304 all-purpose yards and over his final two games had 508 yards with 261 against Osceola and 247 against High Plains. He ran the ball 43 times for 175 yards.

On defense he was the team leader in tackles with 52, had one pick-six and also returned a kick-off for a touchdown.