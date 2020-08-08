YORK – It’s no secret that the prep football teams in the York News-Times’ coverage area like to run the ball.
That’s usually the norm for high school ball anyway, but the area does bring back some talented pass catchers, and that’s what the News-Times breaks down next in its “YNT top three” series.
First, a little breakdown: the YNT covers 10 football teams, including Centennial, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Fillmore Central, Hampton, Heartland, High Plains, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran and York.
The YNT coverage area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); three Eight Man-1 teams in Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Cross County and Heartland, two Eight Man-2 teams in High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton.
In next week’s final edition of this series, the YNT will break down the top returning tacklers.
*These top returning receiver selections are based off performances from the 2019 season and are not in any particular order.*
Jackson Beethe, Sr., Exeter-
Milligan/Friend
Out of the returning players in the News-Times’ coverage area, no one caught more passes last year than Exeter-Milligan/Friend tight end Jackson Beethe with 22 for 239 yards and seven touchdowns.
Beethe burst on to the scene for the Bobcats in week one of last year against Tri County when he hauled in three catches for 23 yards and two scores. Then in a tight win over Lourdes Central Catholic a couple weeks later, Beethe had four catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
At 6-foot-3, the long and athletic Beethe provides a big target for quarterback Christian Weber and should be one of the leaders of the program heading into the fall 2020 season.
Isaac Noyd, Sr., Cross County
Does this name sound familiar? Cross County’s returning leading rusher, Isaac Noyd, who was also a member of the “YNT’s top three returning running backs” article that ran last week, can also catch the ball out of the backfield.
Even while being one of the primary ball carriers in a run-heavy single-wing offense, Noyd also led the Cougars’ passing attack with 16 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
Kale Wetjen, Jr., Heartland
Last season Heartland finished just 2-6 and ended with six straight losses in Class D-1 ball, but the Huskies do bring back some talented pieces for the 2020 campaign. One of them is Kale Wetjen, who caught a team-high 13 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
As a sophomore Wetjen did a little bit of everything for Heartland’s offense as he gained a team-high 638 all-purpose yards. He was the third-leading rusher with 366 yards and six touchdowns while also chipping in with 68 kick-return yards.
Wetjen’s best receiving game statistically came on Sept. 6 in Heartland’s 46-34 win over Weeping Water. That night he caught six passes for 131 yards and three scores.
Wetjen also hauled in three catches against both Nebraska Lutheran and Palmer.
