YNT-region volleyball stat leaders announced

YORK – At the start of the 2020 high school volleyball season there were a lot of unanswered questions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past Saturday the 2021 Nebraska High School volleyball season wrapped up its second consecutive successful run as six state champions were crowned at the Devaney Sports Center.
In Class A, Papillion La-Vista South went 39-0, Omaha Skutt won their seventh consecutive Class B State championship, while Lincoln Lutheran was crowned in C-1 and Oakland-Craig in C2. In Class D1 the Baumert sisters brought the title back to Howells-Dodge and Falls City Sacred Heart won Class D2.
While two area teams made it all the way to Lincoln in their respective classes, the York Dukes and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves both bowed out in the first round.
York lost in three sets to Elkhorn North to finish the season 26-10 and a final No. 7 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald. The Timberwolves ended their year 20-11 and No. 8 rated in D2 with a 3-0 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart.
York senior Masa Scheierman, who holds a boatload of records at York, finished up her career as a Duke with 581 kills and 1,704 for her career. She also scooped up a career 1,270 digs.
Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky had 391 kills in 2021 and goes out with 884 for her career.
While those were the only teams to make the trip to Lincoln, High Plains finished up a second consecutive successful season under second-year head coach Brittany Klingsporn with a record of 20-12. They made the district finals only to lose to Stuart.
Cross County went 21-11 and while the Heartland Huskies were just 11-20, they made the district finals and lost to eventual state champions Howells-Dodge in Class D1.
Centennial finished 13-22, Hampton was 9-20, McCool Junction 4-22, Nebraska Lutheran 4-24 and Fillmore Central went 0-29.
Looking forward to 2022, High Plains loses three seniors, but will return four to five starters. Centennial loses one senior and has the brunt of their starters back. Hampton has four seniors moving on, but a lot of players will be back who saw playing time at the varsity level this past year.
The Dukes will have to replace a lot of fire power in Scheierman, but has five players who played in a lot of games for head coach Chris Ericson this year.
2021 Final Stat Leaders- Top Five
Kills
1. Masa Scheierman SR. York 581
2. Cameran Jansky SR. EM 391
3. Lilly Peterson SO. CC 259
4. Chloe Sandell SR. CC 222
5. Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 210
Ace Serves
1. Shyanne Anderson SO. CC 69
2. Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 62
3. Courtney Carlstrom FR. High Plains 59
4. Cameran Jansky SR. EM 55
5. Hailey Lindburg JR. High Plains 51
Blocks
1. Cameran Jansky SR. EM 84
2. Ava Ziemba SR. York 72
3. Rylyn Cast JR. York 60
4. Cora Payne So. Centennial 59
5. Chloe Sandell SR. CC 57
Digs Total
1. Josie Loosvelt JR. York 418
2. Josie Kanode JR. EM 380
3. Masa Scheierman SR. York 337
4. Samara Ruether JR. Centennial 313
5. Kaylei Joseph SR. Hampton 307
Set Assists
1. Emma Olsen SR. EM 706
2. Gracen Fehlhafer SR. Centennial 665
3. Brynn Hirschfeld SR. York 571