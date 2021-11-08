YNT-region volleyball stat leaders announced

YORK – At the start of the 2020 high school volleyball season there were a lot of unanswered questions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past Saturday the 2021 Nebraska High School volleyball season wrapped up its second consecutive successful run as six state champions were crowned at the Devaney Sports Center.

In Class A, Papillion La-Vista South went 39-0, Omaha Skutt won their seventh consecutive Class B State championship, while Lincoln Lutheran was crowned in C-1 and Oakland-Craig in C2. In Class D1 the Baumert sisters brought the title back to Howells-Dodge and Falls City Sacred Heart won Class D2.

While two area teams made it all the way to Lincoln in their respective classes, the York Dukes and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves both bowed out in the first round.

York lost in three sets to Elkhorn North to finish the season 26-10 and a final No. 7 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald. The Timberwolves ended their year 20-11 and No. 8 rated in D2 with a 3-0 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart.

York senior Masa Scheierman, who holds a boatload of records at York, finished up her career as a Duke with 581 kills and 1,704 for her career. She also scooped up a career 1,270 digs.