YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Carson Fehlhafer, SR., Centennial
The Centennial boys track team scored 36 points in its opening meet of the season to finish tied for fifth at the Concordia Indoor, and senior thrower Carson Fehlhafer played a big role in the Broncos’ success. Fehlhafer began the day with a runner-up showing in the shot put, where he launched a throw of 45-09 – better than his 2021 best by nearly three inches. In the discus, the senior flung the disc 142-11 to set a new meet record, breaking the previous best of 142-01½ set last spring.