YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Josi Noble

Josi Noble, Sr., Cross County

After qualifying for four individual events in the Class C 2021 State Track and Field finals at Omaha Burke Stadium, Cross County senior Josi Noble, who recently signed to attend Concordia University and compete in track and field for the Bulldogs, opened her 2022 season with three individual championships. Competing on Friday at the Doane University Indoor, Noble won the triple jump (34-3 ¾), followed that up with a win in the 200 meters with a time of 27.62 and also captured the gold in the 400 with a time of 1:02.41.

