YNT Male Athlete of the Week

York head coach Glen Snodgrass speaks highly of Marley Jensen’s tackling skills. “Marley is a tackling machine, who is among the very best middle linebackers that we have had at York, and that is saying something.” Jensen, a senior, racked up a record 20 tackles the past two weeks and this past Friday night, in a 14-7 win at Lexington that clinched the Dukes a spot in the Class B State Football Playoffs, he added 11 more tackles, rushed for 80 yards, had 60 yards in reception and scored one touchdown. His 20 tackles the previous week at Seward tied the single game record at York for the second time this season. He goes into the playoffs with 134 tackles this season.