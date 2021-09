Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcat sophomore running back Breckan Schluter has ran wild the last two weeks on the gridiron. Schluter continued his strong season start with a five-touchdown 258 yard performance against Tri-County on Friday night in Dewitt. He scored on runs of 4, 17, 15, 57 and 29 yards. Last week he carried the ball 37 times for 318 yards and five scores.