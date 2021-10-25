YNT Female Athlete of the Week

Over the course of the final 50 yards of last Friday’s Class D State Cross Country Championship race, McCool Junction junior Payton Gerken improved on her final placing by putting up a kick and passing two runners for fourth place. Gerken came into the race as the district champion from a week ago at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction and she also medaled last year with a 12th place finish during the Mustangs’ run to the Class D State team championship. Gerken won two races this past year.