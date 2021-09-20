 Skip to main content
YNT Female Athlete of the Week
YNT Female Athlete of the Week

Rebecca Libich

Rebecca Libich – SR., York

Rebecca Libich proved a steady presence in the York lineup this week, going 7 for 12 at the plate with a double, three home runs, two walks, five runs scored and seven RBIs while guiding the Dukes to a 3-2 record.

Libich went 3 for 3 in Tuesday’s 9-2 win over Holdrege with a game-tying, two-run blast in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth. She also played a key role in York’s 8-6 comeback victory over Seward in the final game of Saturday’s Hastings Invite – the senior led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to tie the game at one, drew an intentional walk in the third and crushed a game-tying, three-run shot to spark a five-run fifth inning.

This season, Libich is batting .500 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

