YNT coverage area has saw a solid start to the football season

YORK – The prep football scene is in full swing, and the York News-Times’ coverage area has good football being played in it.
In this first installment of a series that breaks down the area’s stat leaders, the YNT sports staff is putting a spotlight on the top five rushers, passers, receivers and tacklers with some quick thoughts on a few teams in between.
First off, which schools make up the YNT area? There’s 10 of them, including Centennial, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Fillmore Central, Hampton, Heartland, High Plains, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran and, of course, York.
The YNT area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); three Eight Man-1 teams in Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Cross County and Heartland, two Eight Man-2 teams in High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton.
Who’s having the best year so far through Thursday, Sept. 17? The clear answer is the undefeated Cross County Cougars. Head coach Hayden DeLano’s team resembles last year’s D-1 state champ, Osceola/High Plains.
What do I mean by that?
Picture a massive locomotive speeding down its tracks, running over everything that gets in the way. That’s what the Stormdogs’ offense did last year, and it’s what the Cougars are doing this season behind a big and powerful offensive line anchored by four-year starter Lincoln Kelley. The guys up front pave the way for a 1-2 punch in the backfield of junior Carter Seim and senior Isaac Noyd, who have racked up a combined 1,352 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns through four games.
If Cross County’s offense is a locomotive, its defense resembles a brick wall. The Cougars are allowing an average of just 17 points per game and they’re coming off a shutout against the Howells-Dodge Jags, a perennial Eight-Man powerhouse known for running the football.
Cross County is No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s ratings. Are other area teams rated?
They sure are.
Undefeated McCool Junction is No. 1 in both the Omaha World-Herald and Journal Star and is rolling through its Six Man schedule so far. The departure of Dana Hobbs left a huge hole to fill on both sides of the ball for head coach Jarrod Weiss, but Owen McDonald is showing he’s more than capable of leading the Mustangs, who are aiming for a state title after finishing runner-up last year.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (3-0) is enjoying a strong start to the season and sits at No. 9 in the World-Herald. The Bobcats seem to have found a running back in 5-foot-11, 165-pound freshman Brackan Schluter. He’s rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns so far, and leads the defense with 22 tackles.
The EMF offense has averaged 54 points and 394 total yards through three contests, rushing for 284.3 and passing for 110. Junior quarterback Christian Weber has been efficient, completing 74 percent of his passes (23 of 31) for 330 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception – his coach, Dean Filipi, has to really like the no-picks part.
Weber’s passing has been good, but let’s remember he’s throwing to one of the better football/basketball athletes in the area in Jackson Beethe, a talented 6-foot-3 tight end that can fly past defenses that guess run and creep closer to the line of scrimmage. Beethe has 11 catches for 144 yards and four touchdowns.
EMF hasn’t played the most challenging schedule in the world – its three opponents (Conestoga, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City) have all gotten off to slow starts and are a combined 0-9. The Bobcats will get an opportunity to prove themselves this Friday, however, as they host undefeated Tri County, which is No. 4 in both the World-Herald and Journal Star.
That brings us to York, which is No. 9 in the World-Herald.
Head coach Glen Snodgrass’ Dukes suffered a gut-wrenching 10-7 loss at home to the McCook Bison last week. McCook senior corner Ty Stevens picked off senior quarterback Jake Erwin with under 10 seconds left when the Dukes tried a slot fade route to the end zone on their own 12-yard line.
That game between the Dukes and Bison was a good one for a true football fan to watch. It takes guts to play in a physical game like that, and both defenses really impressed me.
Senior big man Quin Hale had seven tackles and two sacks in the middle of the Duke defense while hard-hitting safety Wyatt Collingham chipped in with six.
Collingham gave the offense a shot of life, too, when he caught a pass and took it 47 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter to cut the Bison lead to 10-7.
Speaking of York’s passing game, it produced just under 200 yards when the rushing attack didn’t get much. Erwin went 17 of 27 for 192 yards and one touchdown. He seemed to find a nice connection with his tight end, Chase Collingham, who had eight catches for 82 yards and a key first-down catch on the Dukes’ final drive that got them in position to take a shot to the end zone.
Another Duke that keeps catching my eye is senior fullback/inside linebacker Chase Cotton. The guy is a wrecking ball.
Last week against McCook, Cotton broke a tackle after hauling in a screen pass, then took on the Bison's biggest, baddest dude -- 'backer Alec Langan -- and brought the action right to Langan with a violent blow, which drove Langan backward. Langan eventually shoved Cotton out of bounds, but not before Cotton secured a first down.
Here's the play:
Not a surprise, but McCook and York got after it Friday night. Two physical football teams going at each other. #nebprepsStory: https://t.co/RYTojOiHzxPics: https://t.co/Dde5zmHvLlHighlights (better version): https://t.co/gGYQheabwO(📽️@chasecotton14) pic.twitter.com/UOt93PbfpB— Steve Marik (@YNTMarik) September 12, 2020
Cotton is a York wrestler, and I'm assuming Langan wrestles, too. I know there's likely a weight difference, but that's one battle I'd love to see on the mat.
York will try to get back in the win column this Friday at Ralston. For the Dukes to win, their defense will need to slow down Rashad Madden, the Rams’ elusive running back. The kid has some shake and bake, so we’ll see how well the Dukes can corral him on Friday.
Area team records through Thursday, Sept. 17
Cross County 4-0
McCool Junction 3-0
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 3-0
Heartland 2-1
York 2-1
Centennial 1-2
Fillmore Central 1-2
Hampton 1-2
High Plains 1-2
Nebraska Lutheran 1-2
Rushing yards – top 5
1. Carter Seim, JR., Cross County, 722, 12 TDs
2. Isaac Noyd, SR., Cross County, 630, 10 TDs
3. Breckan Schluter, FR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 458, 9 TDs
4. Jake Erwin, SR., York, 394, 4 TDs
5. Nolan Boehr, SR., Heartland, 349, 6 TDs
Passing yards – top 5
1. Nate Helwig, SR., Nebraska Lutheran, 559, 9 TDs
2. Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial, 338, 1 TD
3. Christian Weber, JR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 330, 7 TDs
4. Jake Erwin, SR., York, 253, 1 TD
5. Keegan Theobald, SO., Fillmore Central, 222, 1 TD
Receiving yards – top 5 (catches, yards)
1. Trevor Hueske, SO., Nebraska Lutheran, (19, 381), 6 TDs
2. Jackson Beethe, SR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend (11, 144), 4 TDs
3. Jake Bargen, JR., Centennial, (11, 112)
4. Tanner Wood, SR., High Plains, (5, 98) 2 TDs
5. Chase Cotton, SR., York, (9, 97)
Tackles – top 5
1. Carter Seim, JR., Cross County, 46
2. Zach Quiring, SO., Heartland, 36
T-3. Nolan Boehr, SR., Heartland, 30
T-3. Koby Head, SR., Fillmore Central, 30
5. Cord Spencer, SR., Heartland, 28
