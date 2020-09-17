YNT coverage area has saw a solid start to the football season

YORK – The prep football scene is in full swing, and the York News-Times’ coverage area has good football being played in it.

In this first installment of a series that breaks down the area’s stat leaders, the YNT sports staff is putting a spotlight on the top five rushers, passers, receivers and tacklers with some quick thoughts on a few teams in between.

First off, which schools make up the YNT area? There’s 10 of them, including Centennial, Cross County, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Fillmore Central, Hampton, Heartland, High Plains, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran and, of course, York.

The YNT area features three 11-man teams in York (Class B), Fillmore Central (C-1) and Centennial (C-2); three Eight Man-1 teams in Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Cross County and Heartland, two Eight Man-2 teams in High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran and two Six Man teams in McCool Junction and Hampton.

Who’s having the best year so far through Thursday, Sept. 17? The clear answer is the undefeated Cross County Cougars. Head coach Hayden DeLano’s team resembles last year’s D-1 state champ, Osceola/High Plains.

What do I mean by that?