YNT Athlete of the Year finalist Urkoski is off to Doane

Urkoski honed his craft and became one of the top three-sport area athletes

NOTE: This is the final of 10 installments recognizing each of the 10 finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. The stories ran in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

POLK – The High Plains Storm’s Lane Urkoski put in the work it takes to compete in three sports at the high school level.

During his senior season, Urkoski was on the football field for the Storm, he was High Plains’ main offensive threat on the basketball court, during the spring season he competed with his teammates in track and field and made the Class D championship field in the discus.

High Plains head football coach Greg Wood said in an interview during his February 15 signing to attend Doane University that kids looked up to Lane and his work ethic.

“He was a role model for the younger kids,” said Wood. “He is proud of his work ethic on and off the field. Lane is just a great overall kid and a great leader.”

The High Plains’ Storm football team went 1-7 this past year, but Urkoski put up solid numbers each and every game. The senior averaged over 200 all-purpose yards per game. He led the team in rushing with 862 yards on 86 carries that played out to a 10 yards per carry average.

He scored a total of 24 touchdowns, 19 of which came on the ground. He had 366 all-purpose yards against Fullerton and his best night running the ball was against Lawrence-Nelson on opening night when he had 229 yards.

Defensively he finished with 42 tackles, 19 solos, with a season high 12 at Lawrence-Nelson.

Urkoski was a D2 all-state honorable mention selection in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star; he was an all-district selection and was on the York News-Times all-area team.

During the winter months, Urkoski averaged 13.4 points per game on the basketball court. He recorded three double-doubles with his best night scoring coming against Shelby-RC when he had 26 points. He had 13 points and 15 rebounds against Nebraska Lutheran.

“Point, wing, post it didn’t matter. Often times he would have to guard the other team’s best player,” said Storm head coach JT Hamm at the end of the year. “Lane put in a lot of work in his free time to improve his craft.”

Urkoski was a YNT all-area pick, he was a Crossroads Conference honorable mention and OWH honorable mention in Class D2.

In the discus at state he had his best throw of the year with a 135-05, but was just out of the top eight finishing in 10th place. That throw was third best among area throwers. He was the district champion in the D2 meet.